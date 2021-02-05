Francisco Reynés, president of Naturgy. EFE

The Australian global fund manager IFM Investors, through IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, has finalized this Friday at the CNMV the request for authorization and the prospectus for a voluntary takeover bid of up to 220 million shares of Naturgy Energy Group, representing the 22 69% of the company’s capital stock. This is the next step to the public announcement of the offer made on January 26 and for what it had until February 26. However, the group has preferred not to run out of time and has only waited for Naturgy to have presented results.

The offer price is 23 euros for each Naturgy share, which implies that the maximum amount to be paid by IFM would be 5,060 million euros (in the event that the total of 220 million shares were acquired). IFM considers that said price meets the conditions to be considered a “fair price”, which has been justified by a valuation report by an independent expert presented this Friday to the CNMV.

The offer price, which will be paid in cash, represents a 19.7% premium over Naturgy’s listing at the close of trading on January 25, which is the last trading day before the announcement (it was trading at 19 , 22 euros); 22.7% over the volume-weighted average price of Naturgy shares for the last three months (18.74 euros) and 28.9% over the volume-weighted average price of the electricity company shares for the period of the last six months (17.84 euros).

The offer will be adjusted downwards in the event that Naturgy pays or declares any dividend, distribution, or similar remuneration to its shareholders prior to its settlement. If the level of acceptance of the offer exceeds the maximum number of shares to which the takeover bid is directed, the distribution and apportionment rules provided for in Spanish legislation will apply. The effectiveness of the offer will be subject to receiving the corresponding regulatory and competition authorizations, as well as reaching a minimum level of acceptance of at least 164,834,347 shares, equivalent to 17% of Naturgy’s share capital.

Along with the authorization request, IFM has presented the supporting documentation for the constitution of two first-demand guarantees, granted by BNP Paribas, a cucursal in Spain, for an amount of 3,260 million and 1,800 million. The aforementioned guarantees guarantee, therefore, the total consideration offered by the offeror for all the Naturgy shares to which the offer is directed, which amounts to 5,060 million. Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas and Linklaters are the advisors to IFM in this transaction, while Banco Santander will be the entity in charge of the intermediation and settlement of the offer on behalf of IFM.

The Australian group is one of the largest infrastructure investment managers in the world and has a significant presence in Spain through Aqualia and Aleatica. IFM’s commitment to participate in the energy transition in Spain, together with its 25 years of experience in the infrastructure sector around the world, and its long-term investment philosophy, offers a solid reinforcement to the future development of Naturgy.

Jaime Siles, Vice President of Infrastructure at IFM Investors, commented that IFM is owned by Australian pension funds and manages the retirement savings of 30 million people around the world. “We believe that the proposed transaction is attractive to Naturgy shareholders, who can obtain a high price for their shares, and in the best long-term interest of the company, on their way to the energy transition,” he said.