The Australian fund IFM Global Infrastructure Fund has announced that it has launched a takeover bid on part of Naturgy’s capital, this Wednesday that the deadline for the acquisition of a maximum of 220 million Naturgy shares, representing 22.69% of its capital stock, which ends this Friday, October 8 at 11:59 p.m. The offer price is € 22.07 per Naturgy share, payable in full in cash. This price represents a premium of 19.7% compared to Naturgy’s price the day before the offer was announced (January 25, 2021).

Since the date of the announcement, the European index of companies in the sector (the Eurostoxx) has fallen by 7%. During this same period of time, Naturgy’s main competitors have performed even lower than the sector, and have fallen by 17% on average: Endesa, 20%; Iberdrola, 25%; EDP, 15%, and Engie, 8%. Precisely, the market interprets that the Naturgy share has not suffered falls due to being immersed in a bid process and that, once it is over, it will have a downward correction.

The bidder, according to the Securities Market Law, could have modified both the term (until the end of this Tuesday) and the price (until last Sunday), things that it has not done, which is interpreted as a sample of optimism. “The feelings we have about the takeover are very positive,” Jaime Siles, vice president of IFM Investors, told Europa Press, who pointed out that there has been no competing counteroffer. The Australian fund, however, encourages “Naturgy shareholders who wish to sell their shares can accept IFM’s offer.”

The success of the takeover bid is contingent on obtaining at least 17% of Naturgy’s capital, which would allow it to claim two positions on the board of directors, according to the arithmetic mean. However, the entry of two proprietary directors would reduce the percentage of independent members, which would create an additional problem in compliance with the Code of Good Governance.

The IFM takeover has been surrounded by controversy from the beginning, as Naturgy described it as an “unreported offer”. Subsequently, the main shareholders of the energy company (Criteria Caixa and the GIP and CVC funds), which add up to around 66%, stated that they would not participate in the offer. The Criteria group, controlled by Fundación La Caixa, also announced its intention to increase its stake from 24.8% to 30% (as of this date it controls 26.3%). This attitude was received as an attempt to torpedo the purchase of shares by IFM, which already had its offer limited to an amount close to 30%.

Tensions increased last week after the IFM vice president, the Valencian Jaime Siles, stated at a press conference that the fund was willing to temporarily propose a “very significant reduction in the dividend or even its elimination if necessary. ”. Siles added that, in return, investments could be boosted, which the plan amounts to 14,000 million euros in the period.

Naturgy’s direction that this proposal would mean changing the strategic plan and that there was no intention to modify a decision approved by the board of directors. The plan proposes to distribute a dividend of 1.20 euros per share until 2025, which represents a decrease over the 1.44 euros of the last year, and a pay out 85% on average between 2021 and 2025, although it will be evaluated again in 2023).

Criteria joined that reaction days later. In a personalized statement from its president, Isidro Fainé, he stressed that this decision would be disastrous for social work, since the dividend is a “fundamental pillar”. The social work invests more than 500 million euros a year in social programs, culture and science, research and health, and education and scholarships, and withdrawing that dividend would mean losing at least 300 million.