Iflex Flexible Packaging, the industrial company specializing in gravure printing for flexible packaging, has announced that it will pay a dividend of 0.036 gross euros per share on December 12setting next December 9, 2024 as the cut-off date for the purposes of the right to collect the same, which will mean a net amount of 0.02916 euros per share, that is, a gross return of 4.6% at current price levels. The payment agent for the operation will be Renta4.

The company, which was listed on BME Growth at a price of 2.02 euros on November 30, 2023will reward its shareholders with this dividend that reinforces the company’s commitment to the creation of sustainable value and the loyalty policy.

“The next dividend distribution reflects our responsible and sustainable business philosophy, based on operational excellence and the trust of our shareholders”, explains Pere Puig, CEO of Iflex Packaging Flexible, who adds that “our solid industrial history and our commitment to the shareholder are the engine that drives our constant development.”

With decades of experience, Iflex Flexible Packaging continues to consolidate its position as a benchmark in the flexible packaging industry, leading the market with an approach focused on technological innovation, sustainability and strategic expansion in international markets. This dividend distribution underlines the financial strength of the company and its ability to continue providing value to both its clients and its shareholders.