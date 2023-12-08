In a report published this Friday, December 8, the International Federation of Journalists warned that, so far in 2023, 94 journalists around the world have lost their lives while exercising their profession. The number has skyrocketed in the past two months, as the majority of reporter deaths this year occurred while covering the ongoing war between the Israeli Army and the Hamas group in Gaza.

Through a report, The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) reported that it recorded the deaths of 94 journalists and media workers in 2023 and assured that “this year, like 2022, has been marked by the death of journalists in the war,” underlining the large number of press workers who died in the Gaza Strip, since the beginning of the conflict between Hamas. and the Israeli Army, on October 7, 2023.

“The IFJ calls on international authorities to ensure compliance with international law and put an end to the massacre of journalists in Gaza,” the organization said, adding that this war “has been deadlier for journalists than any other conflict since the IFJ began recording the deaths of journalists in the line of duty in 1990.”

The Federation maintained that so far this year, “72% of journalists murdered around the world have died in the Gaza conflict,” and said that of the 94 deaths, 68 occurred due to this conflict. .

According to the document, 61 Palestinian journalists “have been massacred in the Gaza Strip.” Meanwhile, four Israeli journalists were killed in the first hours of the Hamas attack on October 7: two during the Supernova music festival and two others in the Nahal Oz and Kfar Aza kibbutzim, the IFJ warned.

Meanwhile, he said that “three Lebanese journalists were killed in Israeli bombings on October 13 and November 21, while filming a report on the border between both countries.”

Ukraine continues to be a “dangerous” territory for the press

The organization, had reported in the count carried out in 2022, 68 deceased media workers. In that period, Russia’s war in Ukraine, political and social chaos in Haiti, and growing violence by criminal groups in Mexico were the main causes of deaths.

According to the IFJ, during 2023 in Europe, “Ukraine remains a dangerous country” for media workers, due to Russia’s war against that country. During 2023, one Ukrainian, one Russian and one French journalist died.

In 2022, in Ukraine, the organization had recorded 12 deaths of journalists, and the majority were local press workers. In that year, the highest number of deaths occurred in the first days of the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Map of deaths of journalists and media workers who died during 2023. © FIP

Regarding other territories analyzed by the IFJ, in Asia-Pacific there were seven “murders of journalists”, recorded in the same countries as in previous years, although this year’s number is lower than in 2022.

“The IFJ is concerned about the safety of journalists on the continent,” the institution stated and detailed that two journalists died in Afghanistan, another two in the Philippines, one in India, as well as in China and Bangladesh.

In this regard, the Federation denounced “the lack of accountability of those who perpetrate the crimes.”

In the Americas, the organization said the number of deaths decreased compared to previous periods: 29 journalists lost their lives in 2022, compared to seven in 2023. “Three Mexicans, a Paraguayan, a Guatemalan, a Colombian and an American died while they were investigating armed groups or the misappropriation of public funds,” the IFJ reported.

Along these lines, he warned that “many other crimes against journalists remain unpunished in the region,” and gave the example of what happens in Mexico, where 95% of attacks on journalists do not end in prosecutions.

In Africa, they reported four particularly shocking murders in Cameroon (2), Sudan (1) and Lesotho (1), which “have not been thoroughly investigated to date” –

Record of almost 400 journalists imprisoned in 2023

In 2023, the IFJ reported that 393 journalists were imprisoned and warned of the persistence of political repression in countries such as China, Belarus, Egypt, Myanmar, Turkey and Russia, among others. In these countries, the report highlights “a significant increase in imprisoned journalists recorded in the last three years.”

“This judicial harassment is clearly designed to silence the media and repress pro-freedom protests. Journalists continue to be among the first victims of this repression,” the Federation stated.

China and Hong Kong top the list with 80 imprisoned journalists, followed by Myanmar (54), Turkey (41), Russia and occupied Crimea (40), Belarus (35), Egypt (23), Vietnam (18), Saudi Arabia (11), India (10) and Syria (9).

With AP.