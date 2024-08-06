Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/06/2024 – 14:11

The compensation measures for the payroll tax relief suggested by the Senate are not sufficient to cover the tax waiver for any year between 2024 and 2027, according to a technical note from the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), an agency linked to the Senate, released this Tuesday. The measures – which include renegotiating debts of regulatory agencies and updating assets in the Income Tax – are only effective if combined with an increase in the CSLL. Depending on the increase in the contribution, the revenue generated may even be greater than what is necessary to offset the tax relief.

The Brazilian Supreme Court (STF) has set a deadline of September 11 for the government and the Legislature to reach an agreement on the tax exemption, since the Court understands that it is necessary to indicate sources of revenue to finance this waiver. The deadline will be after the submission of the 2025 Budget, which worries the economic team, which wants a solution to this impasse to ensure the balance of public accounts.

The IFI estimated the potential of each measure listed by the Senate to offset the loss of R$26.2 billion in revenue from the payroll tax exemption for the 17 sectors and municipalities in 2024 and proportional amounts for the following years, until 2027. Without taking into account any change in CSLL, the technical note points out that the measures with the greatest revenue potential would be the recovery of “forgotten” resources in the financial system, with an estimated R$8.4 billion, and the renegotiation of companies’ debt with regulatory agencies, which would yield up to R$1.6 billion per year.

The assessment is that, even in a more parsimonious hypothesis that only half of the amount “forgotten” in the banks were collected, these would be the most relevant measures to compensate for the tax relief. The others – repatriation, updating of assets in the income tax and the import tax on international purchases of up to US$ 50 – have a cumulative revenue potential, in all years, of a maximum of R$ 1.8 billion.

“The combination of measures would not be enough to offset the waiver in any year assessed. In 2024, only 38% of the amount would be offset. In 2025 and 2026, the offset would be even lower (less than 25% in each year) because the stock of ‘forgotten’ resources in the financial system will have been exhausted (hypothetically). In 2027, the offset percentage will recover, reaching 35%, but not due to an increase in revenue, but rather due to a reduction in the need for offset – in that year the payroll tax increase will be almost complete”, the study points out.

In the scenario with an increase in the CSLL rate, it is possible to guarantee compensation. The IFI also simulated four other situations, combining increases of one percentage point or less in the CSLL and with or without the help of the measures suggested by the senators.

In the first case, there is a one percentage point increase in the CSLL, and none of the measures suggested by the Senate are implemented. In this case, there would be no compensation for the 2024 waiver. “In 2025, almost all of the waiver is offset (89%) and, in 2026 and 2027, the waiver is more than offset (133% and 267%)”, ponders the IFI.

Another exercise also considered that the Senate measures are not implemented, but the increase in CSLL is smaller, just to exactly compensate for the waiver. “Again, there is no compensation in 2024 (0%), but it is full in the following years (100%), requiring, for this, revenues of R$20.9 billion (2025), R$14.8 billion (2026) and R$7.9 billion (2027)”, says the note.

The other two exercises consider that the measures suggested by the Senate will be implemented and combined with the increase in the CSLL. Considering a one percentage point increase in the CSLL and these measures, there will be a 38% offset of the waiver in 2024. In the following years, it will be more than offset: 109% in 2025, 151% in 2026 and 302% in 2027, according to IFI projections.

The last scenario considers the implementation of the Senate measures and the increase in CSLL only in the amount necessary to offset the waiver. Likewise, there will be 38% compensation in 2024. In subsequent years, revenues will be adjusted to cover the waiver with the payroll tax relief, corresponding to R$16.6 billion in 2025, R$12.1 billion in 2026 and R$5.1 billion in 2027.