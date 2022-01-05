A linear salary readjustment of 1% for all federal employees costs from BRL 3 billion to BRL 4 billion per year, in the calculations of the executive director of the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI) of the Senate, Felipe Salto. In this case, a 5% increase for civil servants, as President Jair Bolsonaro suggested in the middle of last year, would cost between R$ 15 billion and R$ 20 billion to public coffers per year, as anticipated by the Brodcast/Estadão in June.

After the government responded only to the demand for an increase in the number of police officers, Bolsonaro’s support base, with a forecast of R$ 1.7 billion in the 2022 Budget, several categories of federal civil servants have mobilized and pressured for an adjustment.

In the Internal Revenue Service, the National Union of Internal Revenue Service Tax Auditors (Sindifisco) estimates that 1,237 auditors, out of a total of 7,500, had already handed over their positions until yesterday, in protest against the government.

At the Central Bank, the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Signal) reported that 1,200 employees without commissioned positions or planned for replacement have already joined the movement – more than a third of the total number of active servers (3,500) -, pledging not to assume commission functions.

Yesterday, as shown by Broadcast on December 29th, another virtual list began to run within the organ for the delivery of commissioned positions and commitment of substitutes not to assume the functions – about 1,000 employees (500 in management positions and another 500 substitutes ), according to the union. The organization expects to release a balance of adhesions by the end of this week.

A national strike is also planned on the 18th, organized by the Permanent National Forum of Typical State Careers (Fonacate), which brings together 37 associative and union entities, representing around 200 thousand public servants.

The stoppage is part of a mobilization calendar approved at a meeting on December 29th. If there is no response from the government, the category plans other mobilizations on the 25th and 26th of January. The calendar closes in the first week of February, when Fonacate wants to hold new assemblies to deliberate on a general strike.

