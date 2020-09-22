Apprentice trainees are being recruited at Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO). The last date for online registration is 23 September 2020. Shortlisted candidates will be kept trainee for one year and will get a stipend of 25 thousand rupees per month.

Eligibility

BTech (Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Instrumentation & Electronics)

General and OBC candidates must have at least 60 percent marks in BTech and 55 percent marks for SC ST candidates.

Maximum age limit – 30 years

The age limit will be relaxed for SC, ST for five years and OBC category for three years.

The selection

The first qualified candidates will have online CBT. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the final online test.

Interested candidates apply by visiting the official website http://www.iffco.in/.