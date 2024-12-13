Despite still being without a top-level sponsor, Ifema is taking the first steps to be able to celebrate the GP F1 Madrid award, which is intended to be held in September 2026.

The Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid of last Monday, December 2, states that the Ifema Fair Institution has requested from the Madrid City Council “the temporary activity license for the construction of the circuit and complementary facilities, necessary for the development of the celebration of the GF1 Madridwhich is intended to be held in the month of September 2026 with a duration of 4 days.”





This notification specifies that an allegation period of one month is opened from the date of publication, that is, until next January 2, to present arguments, both in favor and against. These suggestions must be submitted by registration at one of the municipal offices.

It is the first step for an initiative in which the regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso and the mayor of the capital José Luis Martínez-Almeida have put all their efforts to attract a formula one grand prix to the capital.

The problem of big sponsors

The problem is that it is not easy for Madrid to attract a big sponsor. Some large energy companies that have been invited to participate – and who prefer to remain anonymous – explain to The Vanguard that the big sponsor would have to put about 200 million on the tables. “It is a lot of money to make profitable in 4 days, although some profit is made in the days prior to the event.” In this sense, the same sources continue, “if it is a listed company, said sponsorship must be justified very well to the shareholders.”

Hence, the option may be to have several sponsors so that the amount to be contributed is lower for each of them. In this direction, the media Relief I pointed out in November that two sponsors were going to be announced at the Las Vegas Grand Prix for Madrid, but in the end that was not the case. There is talk in the capital of Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins, as one of the best placed to support the grand prize, or of the billionaire Carlos Slim, majority shareholder of the construction and services company FCC and one of the pilot’s sponsors. Mexican Sergio Pérez. But at the moment, no name has been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Ifema institution is taking steps to celebrate the event. Among the changes, it modified its statutes in March of this year to make more room for sporting events among its actions, despite the fact that it could already organize events of that category.

