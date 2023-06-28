“Our key innovation priority is to enable our partners to develop and scale the solutions we need for our sustainable future. Our next challenge is how public goods and digital public infrastructure work for our small producers and other population groups that are vulnerable to climate change.” These are the words of Erik Feiring, Assistant Director, Section for Innovation, Department for Partnerships and Shared Prosperity, Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation, on the occasion of the 2023 Ifad Innovation Day.
