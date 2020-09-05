Realme is continuously launching new smart devices in its portfolio. The two-year-old company has participated in IFA 2020 for the first time. In this tech show that takes place every year, Realme has showcased many upcoming products. These include smartphones, smart TVs, smart watch, and TWS earphones. However, the company has revealed very little information about these new products introduced at the event. Let us tell you in detail about these reality products.At IFA, Reality has announced that the Realme Narzo 20 series with strong performance will be launched soon. The names and specifications of the upcoming smartphones in this series have not been revealed yet. Reality introduced the Narzo series of smartphones for the first time in May this year. In this series, Realme Narzo 10 and Reality Narzo 10A were screened.

Realme Watch S Pro

Realme also announced its upcoming smartwatch Realme Watch S Pro at IFA. This watch can be launched this year. Realme Watch S Pro will have a round dial and amoled display. Like the current Reality Watch, the upcoming Reality Smart Watch will also come with the company’s OS. Earlier, the company released a promotional video of the upcoming smartwatch, in which a round dial was seen on the Reality Smart Watch. A few months ago, Realme CMO Francis also confirmed the arrival of one such model and said that it would be a high-end model.

Realme 55-inch smart TV

At the IFA event, Realme confirmed to launch a 55-inch smart TV soon. Let us know that even before this, there have been reports about the launch of 55 inch Smart TV by Reality. In June, Madhav Seth, CEO of Reality India, had said that the company would soon introduce the flagship 55-inch smart TV. Currently the company has 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs in its portfolio.

Realme Buds Air Pro and Buds Wireless Pro

Reality Buds Air Pro is the upcoming product of Reality which will be launched in the TWS segment. Its design will be similar to Apple’s AirPods Pro. Reality Buds Air Pro was earlier seen on Twitter in screenshots shared by the company’s CEO. The company also announced the Realme Buds Wireless P at the event, but did not reveal any details.

Apart from the products mentioned above, Realme also plans to launch Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart Bulb and many other smart AIoT products. It is worth noting that these products have been introduced globally. We will have to wait for information related to their launch in India.

