Todd Howard talks about the technology behind Starfield and the birth of the new Indiana Jones game.

After much secrecy, we are finally learning about Bethesda’s plans with their future releases after becoming part of the Xbox Game Studios family. Todd howard, executive producer of Bethesda and director of Starfield, has spoken as much about the next sci-fi game from the publisher, as well as other long-awaited games from the firm, such as The Elder Scrolls VI or the new Indiana Jones in an interview with The Telegraph.

First, and focusing on more technical aspects, Howard says that both Starfield and TES VI are being developed with the graphics engine Creation Engine 2, but this system will likely receive new additions and elements based on the requirements and evolution of the sector when it arrives. About The Elder Scrolls VI, the manager assures that he is still “in design phase”, ensuring that they will have to review part of the technology. So we will have to be patient. It should be remembered that the game was announced in 2019 through a short teaser in which you could hardly see anything.

The idea of ​​Indiana Jones has been on Howard’s mind for more than 10 yearsA pleasant surprise was when Bethesda’s new Indiana Jones game, developed by MachineGames, creators of the latest Wolfenstein games. It was an idea that had been in Todd Howard’s mind for several years. “I think I originally pitched the idea to [George] Lucas in 2009 and I’ve been trying find a way to do it since then. And I believe in the work that Machine Games have done, that they are phenomenal developers and storytellers. When I started talking to them about it, it fit in well. And we had a chance to talk to Lucas and Disney about it and they were super excited

In addition, he also confesses: “I really like Indiana Jones, but I never thought that I would have the opportunity to make a game. You will hear that more in the future. But Machine Games team is the best team in the world to carry out this game and they are doing a phenomenal job. “Although it is another project that we will have to wait to know more about, since he did not make an appearance at the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021.

