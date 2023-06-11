Theater Oerol. Theater festival. Various locations on Terschelling. Until June 18. Information: oerol.nl The UT: Good gold money ●●●●● Raymi Sambo Makes: Gender Monologues ●●●●● Wabi Sabi Theatre: Rightly so ●●●●● House of News: Sunrise Experience ●●●●●

‘I want money. Lots of money. Your money,” says Greg Nottrot. Not if anyone can afford it, but “excess capital.” You all have too much, he’s sure, with this Oerol audience. What it is for, he doesn’t say yet. Yet his self-confident, cheeky tone immediately wins over someone. A 50 note is passed from the top of the stands. Thank you, says Nottrot. “But it is not enough!”

In the spirit Good Gold Money by the Utrecht company Het Nut, played on a dune top in West-Terschelling, Nottrot states that for the 17 euros admission that the visitors paid The Seagull by Chekhov would play. Only on Oerol do you experience a large seagull actually flying in next to the top of the dunes and hanging in the wind right next to the grandstand. Magic moment.

But there will be no performance: it will be a fundraising campaign, and a competition. This audience against the audience of yesterday and the days to come: who cares the most? We shouldn’t care what the four hundred thousand euros he’s looking for is for: it’s about the art of giving. Like a modern Robin Hood, who begs from the rich, he takes his audience with a lot of bravado and ironic asides in sums, economic states and a series of questions.

Who is too rich, at what amount do you feel safe? Showmaster Nottrot puts his audience to the test, who incite each other to fill out a questionnaire and write a check. Through an ingenious story about an investor, the goal bubbles up: a project against deforestation of the earth and against “deforestation of the soul”.

The denouement is an anticlimax. Nice thought, but how he wants to save the world is simple and not exactly a new idea. Nevertheless, in the final round he finally manages to raise more than 1200 euros, he claims. And hooray, this audience, Team Saturday Morning, beats Team Friday Night. So who knows, maybe a gutsy theater maker from Terschelling will turn the tide for the world.

Vegetable dishes

The team building Good Gold Money is exemplary of the solidarity you feel at Oerol. Many theater makers profess the gathering of the public as holy communion, but nowhere does this unification take on more concrete shape than at the Terschellinger festival.

There is every chance for that, at a ten-day festival with 28 performances on location, as well as smaller-scale, experimental work, street theater acts and live music. Like with World of Whom van De Veenfabriek, where the audience eats rice with Vietnamese vegetable dishes afterwards.

A fast track to togetherness are performances that take the form of a walk. As Sunrise Experience from House of Nouws: an Oerollightperformance, which nonchalantly mixes typical Oerol experiences: the physical exertion of walking, the enjoyment of woods and heaths, light-footed philosophical reflections by an accompanist, comical interventions by an actor, who in this case plays a spectator, and text that enters on your headphones.

sunrise experiencefrom House of News

Photo Bart Grietens



Like a mystical body you all shuffle along, while the frisky guide states that life is a plunge, or a fall, backwards into the future. And that getting lost is the key to life. The neurotic walker calls out that stress can be an addiction. I see a man smiling at his wife, who nods in agreement. I nod along.

In the middle of the forest, the walk ends at a backdrop of jigsaw deer. When everyone is sitting in the moss, the sun slowly rises from behind a hill on the other side. A sunrise at half past ten in the evening between the trees in the twilight forest is simply beautiful. The phenomenon does not bind the performance together, but it does connect the spectators, who quietly enjoy it together.

Cuddle

The theater is also taking over in the church, traditionally the location for unification. Wabi Sabi Theater plays the performance in the Sint Brandanus Church in Midsland Justifiably. Last year was their There is nothing to gain here – a sensitive portrait of people in poverty – a highlight of the festival, so the stuffy church is packed. Settle in, is called. The audience, sitting on the cushions on which believers used to kneel, slide on top of each other. “That will be cuddling,” jokes the man next to me. Fortunately, it’s more about the idea than the deed.

Justifiablyfrom Wabi Sabi Theater

Photo Geert Snoeijer



This time Wabi Sabi portrays people who get caught up in crime: the temptation of quick money, getting caught, the criminal trial, prison, returning to society. But the characters are less sharply drawn than the people in poverty a year earlier. This means that the problem remains a somewhat too general character and is less relevant.

On the other hand, the three performers – directed by Maarten Smit – who perform a heady mix of dance, music and text, make the performance a frantic, dynamic whole. Amber Veltman and Juersson Hermanus have the admirable ability to effortlessly combine their wavy, effervescent dances with the clarity of their lyrics. While Martin Frank combines acting with playing the guitar and playful percussion, in this case often with the gavel of the court. The decor, made of high cubes, is intriguing thanks to hidden shutters and passages.

The lock is strong. The judge notes that everyone is welcome in the underworld. They should make the upper world just as welcome, he argues. This is followed by another worthy plea for space for the perpetrator and his victim to resolve their conflict together, directly. Not a solution for everyone, but it certainly forces us to think about our current penal system.

Kate Bush

It also forces you to think The Gender Monologues of the theater company Raymi Sambo Maakt. On a wild, concrete tennis court in Midland-Noord, five performers talk about their life as queer, combined with ballroom dance and music. They are personal revelations about life outside the dominant order of the gender division into male and female. And that comes down to struggle, to opposition, to having to deal with disgust and insult just because you want to be yourself, while you don’t fit the traditional picture.

Gender monologuesby Raymi Sambo Makes Photo Geert Snoeijer



They are diverse, driven testimonials, delivered with emotion and persuasiveness. The interaction between the five is somewhat stiff and half-hearted. Fortunately, there is Melvin Aroma (he/him), who adds extra zest to his performance with his powerful, soulful voice, which includes a moving version of Kate Bush singing her Running up that hillby focusing on the lines ‘And if I only could, I’d make a deal with God, And I’d get Him to swap our places’.

Interesting extras are the dives into history, in which the quintet talk about peoples where the existence of more than two genders was completely normal. And typical: it was usually European settlers with their Christian ‘norms and values’ who put an end to that freedom.

Finally, the audience is invited to come down from the stands and to ‘heal’ together in the ‘safe space’ of the performers. “We want to do it together with you,” says Sjoerd Eltink (he/his). With which he completely hits the spirit of Oerol 2023.

Although a prickly argument then follows, which sounds like a correction to overly sentimental, because easy-going views on problems that a large part of the public does not have or do not see. Those problems will not go away on their own.

That is ultimately a valuable tip: when striving for the ideal, do not lose sight of reality.



