He was called Casey and she was a young mother, who unfortunately lost her life due to a terrible illness, diagnosed when it was too late. She wanted to publish a farewell post on social media, which her husband then chose to continue with her greeting.

The story on the web also did discussin fact many did not approve of it choice of this woman.

Casey worked as an editor at Penguin Random House, which deals with books for children and adults. A little over a year ago, she had also become a mother and she was really excited about it seventh heaven.

However, only shortly after the good news, after some checks, the doctors diagnosed her with a bad headache ovaries at an advanced stage. They couldn't do anything more for her. So, Casey decided to prepare for her loved ones a farewell message. In the post she wrote:

A note to my friends: if you are reading this, it means that I am no longer here. I'm sorry, the reason is the bad disease that returned to the ovaries in the fourth stage. I loved you with all my heart and, I swear, I know how deeply you were loved. The 5 months spent with my family in Virginia were simply magical.

Casey's husband's heartbreaking farewell

The Husband also wanted to end the post with the farewell to his wife and the mother of his daughter. He finished by writing:

Casey wanted to end the post with a list of things that have given her joy and comfort throughout her life and it will break my heart that I will never see that list.