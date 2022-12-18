A lot can go wrong if Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) apologizes on Monday at 3 p.m. for the Dutch slave industry, whether or not on behalf of the state. Are they really apologies? Or will it remain with a ‘meaningful moment’, as it has often been called by cabinet members in recent days? And if they become apologies, what words does the prime minister use?

Apologizing for slavery and the trade in enslaved people is not easy, says Linda Nooitmeer. “But if Rutte chooses his words well, they can indeed make a big difference.” Nooitmeer was born in Suriname in 1974 and came to the Netherlands with her family at the age of 16. Her great-great-grandfather chose the surname ‘Nooitmeer’ in 1863, when slavery was abolished, so that his descendants would never have to experience this again. Linda Nooitmeer is chair of the National Institute of the Dutch Slavery History and Legacy (NiNsee), and will be there on Monday at the National Archives, where Prime Minister Rutte will speak. NiNSee advised municipalities and institutions, such as banks, who have been thinking about apologies for their role in the history of slavery in recent years.

Which words do you think should be reflected in Rutte’s speech?

“It is important that he make it clear right away that Transatlantic slavery and the enslaved trade were a crime against humanity. People have been stripped of their dignity, their humanity. That realization should be reflected in the apologies. Slavery has not often been described in this way at an administrative level. The first administrator to openly acknowledge this was Utrecht mayor Sharon Dijksma, who apologized on behalf of her municipality at the beginning of this year.”

And you advised Dijksma on the wording.

“Dijksma wanted to be in good contact with all organizations of Dutch people with African roots. She allowed herself to be fed: which words can I use, which can’t? That’s how she came to us. We did not write the speech, but we gave the words.”

What message about the role of the Netherlands should be central in your opinion?

“Rutte should make it clear on behalf of the government that slavery and the trade in enslaved people was not an excess, but an organized system. It was imposed from above, not an outgrowth of history. It is a practice of four hundred years. The States General, constitutionally the predecessor of the House of Representatives, have agreed to this. The Netherlands has benefited economically from it.”

What do you think of the objections of the six Surinamese organizations that tried to stop the apologies through summary proceedings? They believe that the cabinet is hasty and that external parties have not been sufficiently involved in the apology.

“So many people, so many tastes. The African-Dutch community is often seen as one group, but this issue makes it clear that this is not the case. I also hear a lot of people say: the apologies come 160 years too late. Other organizations are very into the date, I am not. I think it’s good that there are apologies. But I do know where the feeling comes from. The experience we have is that we are not heard, and that experience has been built up over many years. That has remained invisible for a long time, and that feeling is now coming out. If you are constantly ignored, year in, year out, this process is one too many.”

Do you agree?

She thinks for a moment. Then she says diplomatically: “There has been a lot of unrest, which must have its place. It is also difficult to hold a referendum on the apologies, you always disappoint people. But I look forward to Rutte’s speech.”

But has the government made sufficiently clear what it intends to do?

“You will never agree completely, but I applaud the steps taken by the cabinet. It helped for the conversation that Franc Weerwind [minister voor Rechtsbescherming, D66] in the cabinet.” Weerwind has Surinamese parents. “It helps in any organization if descendants of enslaved people participate in the conversation, they offer a different point of view.”

But has the cabinet in the Netherlands sufficiently raised awareness?

“I sometimes hear Dutch people say indignantly: ‘What are excuses needed for? No one is speaking on my behalf.’ No, it is not spoken on behalf of individual Dutch people. The state takes its responsibility, not the citizen. So it should also be clear that it is not about apologies from one person to another, but on a macro level. And we have to keep it that way.”

Why have apologies taken so long?

“I have been living in the Netherlands since 1990. The image people had of their country was sunny. It was about tolerance, about a country where there is enough space for everyone. Racism, the nasty things we also experienced as a family, were generally seen as an outgrowth. In the Dutch textbooks there was absolutely no attention for the slavery past. It only came about after the African-Dutch community consistently drew attention to it. There was no conversation in science either. If you started talking about slavery, you would hear three things: it was a long time ago, it wasn’t that bad, and it was of no economic use to the Netherlands either. There was never room to recognize that it was a deliberate system to make profits. Under those circumstances, apologies were out of the question. That attitude has left a wound in the Afro-Dutch community.”

How did the mood change after all?

“Individuals and organizations have been at it since the 1990s. In 1995, Roy Kaikusi Groenberg of the Eer en Herstel foundation was the first citizen to send letters to ministers, in which he was the first to plead for an apology from the Netherlands for its slavery past. It was still very sensitive at that time, just like naming racism.” Groenberg wrote in a letter in the Volkskrant at the time: “Late [premier] Kok condemn everything that our ancestors have done to the Surinamese people in the past four hundred years, apologize and promise to get better.”

Linda Nooitmeer: ​​“After that it became quiet for a long time. NiNSee was founded in 2002, we also pleaded for an apology, but the subsidy was lost and we lost our clout. Only around the emergence of Black Lives Matter in the United States did the mood in the Netherlands change. Since then everything has accelerated. There is much more awareness about racism and the colonial past. It is still quite difficult, see the report on institutional racism at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. But the Netherlands is starting to look at its own history differently. I just came back from shopping, and an acquaintance, an older man, told me that he had just bought the book Robbed state. Those kinds of steps are so important.” Roof state, by Ewald Vanvugt, is about the Dutch colonial past.

Apologies are mostly institutional, you said. But what significance do they have for you personally?

“It is very important to me. In the last few days it has dawned on me that I am part of this moment. My name, my family history. I’m sure my great-great-grandfather would have wanted this recognition. That realization really hits me. It is special that it is still happening.”