Those who have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition are having trouble downloading it from the PS Store.

This Tuesday it opens on PC and PlayStation consoles SIFU, the new game of SloClap, known for being the creators of Absolver. The title invites us to enjoy its combat focused on martial arts in a proposal that has a curious playable mechanics, and promises to be a challenge for players.

The Deluxe Edition has early accessDespite not being on sale yet, holders of the Digital Deluxe Edition reservation have, in addition to other incentives, a early access 48 hours to enjoy the title before launch. So far, everything would be normal if it weren’t for the fact that he has been giving problems on playstation, not allowing access to the download of the game through the PS Store.

Many users reported problems when downloading SIFU, although SloClap has assured a few hours ago that the conflict It has been resolved. However, people are still getting errors, so here are the steps to take if you still can’t access the download through Sony’s digital store:

Restart the console and try to start the download from the library If it doesn’t fix it, go to Settings Go to Users & Accounts > Other on PS5 or Account Management on PS4 Choose Restore to restore licenses

If the problem persists, those responsible have commented that you go to the official account of Twitter of the game and send them by private message your PlayStation Network ID, the region and the platform you are using. That information will be sent directly to the PlayStation engineers who are dealing with the problem.

About the game, it should be noted that it will arrive on PC, PS4 and PS5 next February 8th due to the fact that it advanced its release date, a smart move since in the second half of the month big names of this 2022 arrive. In 3DJuegos we have already been able to review the title and it has seemed like a organic and coherent beat’em up in keeping with the times. If you want to know more, go through the SIFU analysis.

