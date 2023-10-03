With the end of summer, temperatures begin to drop progressively. Colds and sore throats are common at this time of year. Although the weather is still pleasant, thermometers are beginning to drop and the unexpected storms typical of this time of year cause more than one person to get cold.

These circumstances promote cough, sore throat and, in some cases, headache and fever. These symptoms are typical when your throat is inflamed. This discomfort is very common, but many find it very uncomfortable. To end this discomfort, there are specific medications and also natural remedies. People don’t usually reach for cold foods or drinks when they have a sore throat, but this thinking may be a mistake.

Is it good to eat ice cream if your throat hurts?



With the beginning of the cold season, one of the typical debates about remedies to relieve a sore throat begins: whether it is good to eat cold foods or not. Specifically, many wonder if eating ice cream will relieve this discomfort. A pharmacist has revealed the truth about this matter.

Pharmacist Álvaro Fernández, known for the videos he shares about health on his TikTok account @Farmacuticofernandez, has solved this mystery. This TikToker has explained that eating ice cream can be a good solution to temporarily relieve a sore throat. He is sure that more than one of his mothers have told him at some point that drinking cold things when you have a sore throat is not good at all, because this pharmacist says that is not always the case. «If it hurts and it is due to inflammation, an ice cream is the best solution. The cold reduces inflammation and relieves pain,” explains this pharmacist.

Eating ice cream to relieve inflammation is a good remedy, but it should be done in moderation. Excess cold in the throat can have the opposite effect and become a more serious health problem. He has also warned that it is not recommended to eat ice cream with nuts or large pieces because when it passes down the throat they can hurt you.

Other alternatives to ice cream can be honey candies or warm infusions. It is also recommended to drink plenty of water if you have a sore throat.