Sharon Lavigne was a teenager when she learned that a plastics factory was being built in her hometown. Her mother and friends thought that the producer would bring prosperity. Meanwhile, Lavigne’s neighborhood is also known as ‘Cancer Alley’. It is “depressing”, she says that she has to live in such a polluted environment that she breathes the dirty air every day. Journalist Gloria Riviera understands her fear. Riviera was diagnosed with a brain tumor years ago. She would only have ten years to live. In Discarded she follows Lavigne in her battle against one of the largest plastic producers in the world. At the same time, you want to continue listening to hear how the presenter’s illness is now.

Discarded Documentary 4 ep. of about 40 min. Lemonada Media