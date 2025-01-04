If you mobile phone begins to behave in strange and unusual ways, such as It does not allow you to connect to the Internet or make callsyou could be being victim of a cyber scam. In this case, it is recommended immediately check your bank account, since cybercriminals are probably trying to steal your money.

According to sources from the National Police Corps“he fraud through the SIM swapping “It is one of the most current forms of cyber scam.”

The National Police points out that cybercriminals obtain personal information using various techniques, such as phishing, malware attacks or social network surveillance. With these methods, they achieve duplicate SIM card to install it on another device.

Once digital scammers access and take control of the number of mobile phonethey can extract all the sensitive information, such as passwords and access to online banking services. With this control, you can perform transfers to accounts of the criminal organization or even request loans instantly, warns the National Police Corps.

How to know if I am a victim of SIM swapping

Cybercriminals impersonate the SEPE to access the personal and banking data of their victims. towfiqu barbhuiya via Canva.com

The National Police provides several recommendations to identify if we are being victims of a sim swap attackwhich could put you at serious risk of emptying our bank account.

-The first important sign that you may be a victim of this type of scam is that, during the SIM exchange, You will not be able to make phone calls or send text messages. This extreme occurs when scammers have deactivated your SIM and are using your phone number.

-You will know that you are a victim if Your phone provider notifies you that your SIM card or phone has been activated on another devicethat is, they notify you of the activity elsewhere.

-If your login credentials no longer work for your bank and credit card accounts and, therefore, you cannot access the accounts, you should immediately contact your bank to verify that you have not been a victim of the scam.





What to do if you suffer SIM swapping

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) points out that when someone activates a duplicate of your SIM, the SIM you have is automatically deactivated, leaving you without a signal, that is, without the ability to make calls or access the Internet. This is the first sign that should make you suspect that you could be the victim of a cyber attack. SIM swapping.

A user who has suffered SIM swapping. 89Stocker via Canva.com

“If this happens to you, contact your operator immediately to confirm if someone has made a duplicate SIM card without your permission and quickly inform your bank of what has happened,” they advise from the OCU.

The Consumer Organization points out that the regulations in force in these cases provide that, if an unauthorized payment is madethe issuing entity must immediately refund the transaction amount. Nevertheless, the bank can refuse if you can prove that there was deliberately fraudulent action or some negligence.





How to avoid being a victim of SIM swapping

Mobile phones seized during one of the SIM swapping searches. NATIONAL POLICE

In order not to be a victim of this fraud, from the Internet User Security Office (OSI) recommend the following guidelines:

1) If you notice that your phone is suddenly out of coverage for no logical reason The OSI advises to quickly contact the telephone company to notify the incident and be able to identify what may have happened.

2) Install two-step authentication: it is a additional measure to the password with which you can make it difficult for cybercriminals, or anyone who intends to spy on you or gossip without authorization, from accessing your personal accounts. To do this, they recommend using applications like Microsoft Authenticator or Google Authenticator

3) Update account recovery optionsin case cyber scammers had managed to access personal data.





4) Prevention with data shared on social networks. The OSI advises, in the event that too much personal information is published on social networks such as Facebook, Instagram or TikTok, correctly configure privacy and security settings. Thus, it is preferable that only your contacts can see the information that is published on social networks.

5) Internet hyperlinks should not be opened that are suspicious or attachments received by email or SMS. Sometimes cybercriminals impersonate our recipients.

6) Update passwords periodically and make sure they are good, not simple.

7) It is not recommended to enter sensitive data, such as passwords or bank account information, if the mobile phone is connected to a public Wi-Fi network.

