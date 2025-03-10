The cable -free vacuum cleaners They have changed the way we clean the home. They are light, powerful and offer freedom of movement without depending on plugs or cables. However, its compact design brings an inconvenience: Where and how to store them When they are not in use.

Many models include a load base to fix them to the wall, but not all users want to pierce surfaces or limit the location of their vacuum to a single site. Besides, The different brushes and accessories are usually dispersedoccupying space and being difficult to find when they need more.

To solve this problem, there are storage supports designed for this type of vacuum cleaner, such as the MORANGO SUPPORT: versatile, practical and cheap. This support allows you to keep the vacuum vertically, organize accessories and load the device at the same time, and No need to make holes on the wall.

A practical solution without perforations



This vertical, minimalist and practical support allows you to keep your vacuum cleaner and its accessories ordered in a small space. Angela Montañez | Morango





Buy for 31.85 euros

He MORANGO SUPPORT It is an ideal option for those who seek to store their Dyson vacuum cleaner in an orderly manner and without the need for installation on the wall. Compatible with several Dyson modelsthis support keeps the vacuum vertical position and counts With specific compartments for accessories.

His Metallic Tower Design It offers stability and occupies little space, allowing it to place it in any corner of the home without breaking the aesthetics of the room. Besides, Allows you to load the vacuum while it is storedensuring that you are always ready for your next use.

Another point in favor is your Simple and fast assembly. It comes with all the necessary tools and a manual that allows to assemble it in a matter of minutes. This makes it a perfect alternative for those who do not want or cannot pierce the wall, but they look for an efficient solution to organize their vacuum cleaner and their accessories.





A home storage solution

Beyond its compatibility with different Dyson models, Morango support is an excellent alternative for optimize space and keep the vacuum at hand. Its structured design with compartments allows each accessory to be saved in place, preventing them from getting lost or accumulated in drawers or shelves.

In addition, not depending on a fixed installation, You can easily move from one room to another if required. This makes it ideal for homes where flexibility is sought in the disposition of appliances or for those who usually reorganize their space frequently.

This support is a practical solution and affordable To store your cable vacuum cleaner, ensuring that both the device and its accessories are always organized and ready for use.

Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, attending to their benefits and/or sales. Every time you decide to buy through the items of 20Dompras, 20minutos.es receives a commission. Read our legal affiliation policy here.

In 20 minutes we look for the best offers and discounts. Prices and availability may vary after publication.