Smartphone has become a part of our life. All schools are closed due to Corona virus epidemic, in which case most of the time of children is passing on smartphones and laptops. Along with social media, the craze of online gaming has also increased rapidly. There are many such games on the Internet, which children have become addicted to. Apart from this, children often reach such things on the net, which is harmful for them. At the same time, parents will have to monitor children’s smartphone activity. For this, parent tools are available on Google Play Store.

Parental control tools will help

You should know what your child is doing or watching on mobile. You should keep an eye on the child’s mobile screen access. For this, you cannot be with him all the time, so parental control tools can be helpful for monitoring.

Very important with parental control

You can manage children’s mobile screen time through parental control tools. This tool is available on both Android and iOS. Through this, social media monitoring, web filtering, location tracking, YouTube video watch time can be monitored. Apart from this, such apps which are harmful for your child can also block them. You can also set a time limit as well.

Will be able to get rid of addiction

This will help you know what your child does the most on mobile. If he spends more time in a particular game or app and he is addicted then you will be able to get rid of this addiction.

