As a self-respecting car medium, you can’t write messages about paint colors without saying ‘you don’t have to leave a white one’. This way you show that you have been around for a while in order to enforce authority. Because the saying is no longer current, as this study shows about the colors that are best for the residual value of cars.

The website ISeeCars (presumably from Cole Sear’s more cheerful brother) conducted a study into which paint colors ensure the least depreciation in cars. The study looks at 1.3 million three-year-old cars to see what was left of the value. Before you read the findings, think about what you think is the most stable color. Something in your head?

The most stable color for a car

You’re probably wrong. According to the research yellow the most stable color for a car. The depreciation after three years is only 13.5 percent, compared to an average of 22.5 percent. The researchers conclude that there may not be many people who want a yellow car, but apparently the demand still exceeds the supply – however minimal that supply may be.

Or are they expensive cars that wear special colors?

We hear you think: it must be the Lamborghinis and Ferraris that are sometimes ordered in yellow, which give a distorted picture – because supercars usually keep their value quite well. But even if you look at the stable-value colors for SUVs, the color yellow is at the top with 9.1 percent. And the Urus won’t take the color to the top spot on its own, will it?

For convertibles and coupes, the color yellow is also the most stable color. For passenger vans, the green ones keep their value best, for pick-ups it is beige and for sedans it is brown. A black paint is quite low in all categories. Again, this is an American study. In the Netherlands it may be slightly different.

Are you stuck with a white one?

White is number six with 21.9 percent depreciation after three years. Gray is just average in terms of depreciation. Black cars, strangely enough, depreciate quite hard, but do even better than brown or gold. In addition to yellow, other colors such as orange, green and red do not go wrong either. Perhaps leasing companies should offer a more colorful offer after all?

The least and most stable colors