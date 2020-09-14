Asafoetida is safe for newborns but cannot be fed directly because the child’s digestive system is very weak. Since the taste of this spice is very strong and due to the medicinal properties, make asafetida paste and massage the baby’s stomach with light hands. A child under 10 months of age should not be fed asafetida, because by this time the child’s immune system is developing. Children may have blood related disorders.
How to feed baby asafoetida
Asafoetida can be fed to your baby after the age of 10 months. Do not feed asafetida to the young child. Massage your baby’s belly button with asafoetida paste. When it is dry, get the baby to belch for immediate relief from stomach pain. After this, wipe the baby’s stomach with a wet clean cloth. If you want, you can also bathe your baby with lukewarm water.
If the child makes a mouth in the name of food, then this diet will give nutrition
Benefits of asafoetida for baby
Children above 10 months of age can feed them with a pinch of asafoetida. Its benefits are as follows:
- stomach pain : Apply asafetida on your baby’s stomach. The baby cries a lot due to stomach ache and asafetida has antibacterial properties which reduces the imbalance in the stomach lining. It can also relieve gas and acidity.
- Oral Health: Many bacteria enter the baby’s mouth which are harmful to his oral health. Asafoetida has antiseptic and antimicrobial properties that can help treat toothache, cavity.
- Improves digestion: Asafoetida improves digestion and protects your baby from constipation. This makes the digestive system healthy.
- Cough, cold and pneumonia: Asafoetida with medicinal properties also relieves baby from cough. Make a paste by dissolving asafetida in lukewarm water and apply it on your baby’s chest. It can relieve cough and cold. Asthma, pneumonia, and whooping cough can also be treated in older children. Smell asafetida to children
.
