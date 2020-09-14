Children often cry with colic pain (baby crying due to stomach ache) due to which they cry a lot. In such a situation, mothers do not know what to do to reduce the pain of the baby. Asafoetida is very effective in reducing the baby’s pain. It is used extensively in Indian cuisine. Asafoetida is a beneficial remedy to relieve stomach pain and colic.

Asafoetida for newborn

Asafoetida is safe for newborns but cannot be fed directly because the child’s digestive system is very weak. Since the taste of this spice is very strong and due to the medicinal properties, make asafetida paste and massage the baby’s stomach with light hands. A child under 10 months of age should not be fed asafetida, because by this time the child’s immune system is developing. Children may have blood related disorders.



How to feed baby asafoetida

Asafoetida can be fed to your baby after the age of 10 months. Do not feed asafetida to the young child. Massage your baby’s belly button with asafoetida paste. When it is dry, get the baby to belch for immediate relief from stomach pain. After this, wipe the baby’s stomach with a wet clean cloth. If you want, you can also bathe your baby with lukewarm water.

If the child makes a mouth in the name of food, then this diet will give nutrition

Benefits of asafoetida for baby

Children above 10 months of age can feed them with a pinch of asafoetida. Its benefits are as follows: