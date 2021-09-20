A few hours after its launch on PC, PS5 and PS4, it is confirmed that there will also be a physical version.

Until now only announced in digital, there have been many fans who have shown their interest over and over again in getting a physical edition of the promising Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and to their delight, the news has just become official. This beautiful action adventure will have physical edition on PlayStation consoles from the hand of Maximum Games, which places its price at $ 49.99.

It is a truly special set and one that we are very excited to bring to stores.Maximus games“Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a truly special game and one that we are excited to bring to stores,” said Maximum Games CEO Christina Seelye. “The Ember Lab team has been wonderful to work with and we can’t wait to see the game welcome this Christmas.” Without a specific release date, what we do know is that we will have to wait for the end of the year to buy this special edition.

Tesura Games will be in charge of bringing to Spain this Deluxe Edition in physics of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, although for now the extras of this special version have not been specified either. “Kena’s great adventure, one of the most anticipated indies of the year, will arrive in physical format on PS4 and PS5 at the end of the year in a Deluxe Edition.”

The video game, also announced for PC, will be released on September 24 on the Epic Games Store, PS5 and PlayStation 4. Since its announcement, it has raised great expectations, especially for its beautiful graphics that seem typical of an animated film. Which is not surprising considering that its authors, Ember Lab, is a studio that originally worked on animation.

Given the expectation that it has generated among players around the world, it has already begun to talk about possible sequels to Kena: Bridge of Spirits, although those responsible seem to prefer to bet on other ways to expand this fantasy universe.

