With a long seat GTA 6 comes out, we were looking forward to this. The Day Before had to be some kind GTA Online are, but with a touch of it SnowRunner. The makers are said to have recreated New York, including a large expanse of nature. You could leave the concrete jungle full of hungry zombies behind and go to your cabin on the heath with your online friends in your off-roader.

And we were certainly not the only ones who were looking forward to this game. No other game had been added to the wishlist on Steam by as many people as The Day Before. In retrospect, this could very well have been the work of bots, as the game was also flooded with positive reviews from robots. The real players were a lot less enthusiastic.

A rather bare game

Disaster tourists can enjoy themselves for a while on YouTube with footage of people trying to play the game. In short, it means that the developer has made a lot of promises and has failed to keep them all. Basically all you can do is walk around in a city with very few zombies, which you can only shoot. There isn't much else to do.

You would have a large open world to explore to your heart's content, but instead you start at a base and are constantly sent outside to get things. If you have collected items such as tools, you have to return to a collection point. The problem is that there are often other players there waiting to mow you down.

Into the vehicles The Day Before

We have to admit: there are vehicles in the game and from the looks of it, the driving still looks pretty cool. Driving through the city gives the impression of I Am Legend and outside the city you have the space to open the throttle. It's just a shame that the servers can't handle it if you pick up the pace; then things start to break down.

The handling is nothing like nothing and the detailed off-road work is nowhere to be seen. Too bad, the idea was fantastic. But that seems to be the whole credo of this game. By the way, a game like proved Cyberpunk 2077 that after a dramatic release there is still quite a bit to make of a game, as long as the developers continue to develop properly.

The game studio is now closed

But it won't get to that point The Day Before. Less than four days after the game's release, developer Fntastic comes with the news that they are closing their doors. Financially they couldn't close the deal and so they stopped altogether. It will never be a good game. And so, the most sought after game on Steam is now one of the worst rated games ever.