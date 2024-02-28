Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Study shows: Those who watch a lot of television during the day have to go to the toilet more often at night – several things are responsible. © Westend61/Imago (symbol image)

People need to go to the bathroom more often if they have watched a lot of television during the day. A study from China has now come to this conclusion.

Frankfurt – If you drink a lot before going to bed, you often have to go to the toilet at night. But intensive television consumption can also cause people to wake up more often at night with the urge to urinate – this was the result of a study of 13,000 people. Many studies talk about the Connection between diet and better sleep reported.

Anyone who watches TV for longer during the day feels the need to urinate more often at night

The study was carried out by researchers at Wenzhou Medical University in China. Data from over 13,000 people from the USA were analyzed there. In the test period between 2011 and 2016, these were at least 20 years old. The study was published in the specialist journal Neurourology and Urodynamics. The result: 32 percent of participants said they suffered from nocturia. This refers to the urge to wake up two or more times a night and have to urinate.

While many parameters such as age, gender, body mass index, ethnicity, level of education and serious illnesses were taken into account, the researchers made a surprising discovery. The risk of suffering from nocturia was 48 percent higher among those who spent five or more hours a day watching television. This includes not only classic television, but also watching videos or streams. Another sleep study showed the benefits of the snooze button on the alarm clock.

Researchers explain how television use and nocturia can be related

The knowledge gained was new for the researchers and had apparently never been found in a study before. In the study, the team suggests that prolonged television viewing is associated with an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a risk factor for nocturia.

“In addition, watching television typically goes hand in hand with the consumption of drinks, so it leads to increased fluid intake,” admit the researchers. People with a higher body mass index also suffered from nocturia more often.

Although 32 percent of participants reported suffering from nocturia, it cannot be conclusively proven that prolonged television viewing is the cause. Nevertheless, “increasing public awareness of this potential health risk is encouraging individuals to make better use of their television and/or video time,” writes the team of researchers. However, it was also found that many of those who suffered from nocturia were older. This age group is at higher risk of suffering from it anyway. (approx)