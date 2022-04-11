The game from the creators of Do Not Feed the Monkeys is part of the official selection of the London Games Festival.

Fictiorama Studiosthe team behind Do Not Feed the Monkeys and Dead Synchronicity, along with AMC Games, have announced the first playable demo for The Fabulous Fear Machinethe new title from the Madrid development studio that bets on terror, strategy and a great retro “pulp” aesthetic. The Fabulous Fear Machine puts us in the shoes of a new “Master of the Machine” and his dark goals.

The players will have to generate and spread fear around the world through the creation and evolution of Legends: horror stories, myths and conspiracy theories, manufactured by the Machine, managing to infect the minds of the population in a title that will combine the narrative and with the mechanics of real time strategy.

The Fabulous Fear Machine It will arrive on PC throughout this 2022 through Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.com, but throughout this week we will be able to enjoy a demo that reveals a multitude of game mechanics and an initial vision of the game. history of the first Master of the Machine. We will be able to move through different regions using our Agents to achieve our goals.

Download the free demo of The Fabulous Fear Machine

we can test the game until next April 15as part of the video game event London Games Festival, of which The Fabulous Fear Machine is part of the “Narrative Excellence” section. In the demo we will be able to see how the Legends develop to expand through the population, although we will also have to face the first of the Rivals: those who stand in the interests of the Masters. If you haven’t played the latest title from Fictiorama Studios, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Do Not Feed the Monkeys available.

