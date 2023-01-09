Would you like to try blue mascara? Pink eye shadow? And purple lipstick? Do you fancy a new look, but don’t feel like making a bad purchase? Then just try it out first in a free makeup app.

Do you like trying out new makeup looks? There are dozens of (free) makeup apps available in the Google Play Store, which you can use to get inspiration for new looks. However, it is sometimes difficult to recognize the pearls in the crowded Android store.

So we tested several free makeup apps for Android. These were the four best.

Pretty Makeup – Beauty Camera

Pretty Makeup – Beauty Camera is the only app we mention where all makeup features are really free. Only unlocking all hairstyles will cost you 9.99 euros once. Unfortunately, there is also a downside: advertising. After trying out about ten options, you will see a short advertisement by default.

This is a pretty simple app. A little color on your lips, a lick of mascara and then it actually ends. For example, there are very few options for the color of your lipstick and textures such as matte and gloss are even completely absent. Beauty functions, with which you can, for example, make your eyes bigger or narrow your nose, are also absent. It is also striking that the app is not really smart. For example, your eyelashes come right through a tuft of hair. See also Mexican national coach resigns after World Cup elimination

YouCam Makeup – Selfie Editor

YouCam Makeup – Selfie Editor has various smart functions, such as a skin analysis, which automatically removes imperfections, such as wrinkles and spots. Concealer, for example, is also automatically applied to the right places. Unfortunately, this app also has trouble determining foreground and background.

The amount of functions is enormous, sometimes even overwhelming. You can choose textures and patterns for everything, for example you can use up to five colors of eyeshadow at once, which you can apply in different patterns and adjust each color individually. You can even smooth out the wrinkles in your lips. That’s why it’s extra unfortunate that the end result sometimes feels a bit fake.

A number of functions are paid, but you can try them for free three times a day. This applies, for example, to the camouflage of dark circles. Do you want to use it more often? That will cost you 5.49 euros per month or 27.99 euros per year. See also The Pentagon warns that Russia has developed full military capacity on the border to invade all of Ukraine

Perfect365 Makeup Photo Editor

Unlike the two apps we discussed above, Perfect365 Makeup Photo Editor does give a natural end result. Even when you choose to pump up your lips or adjust the curve of your eyebrows. All pre-programmed looks also give a suitable result.

Perfect365 Makeup Photo Editor is very user-friendly: everything is in a logical place and the design is simple. In addition to the many make-up and beauty functions, with which you can adjust your face shape and your features, the app has few unnecessary extras. It is fun to try the looks of real make-up artists.

If you use the free version of this app, you will be interrupted at regular intervals by rather long commercials. If you want to get rid of that, it will cost you 2.99 euros per month or 19.99 euros per year. By choosing the paid version, you can also save your photos in higher quality.

B612 Camera&Photo/Video Editor

B612 Camera&Photo/Video Editor is a lot smarter than the apps we discussed above. For example, this app understands that eyeshadow belongs behind your eyelashes. You can also see that in the dozens of built-in looks of the app. They each give a correct result. See also Texas governor: Texas gunman announced his act via Facebook

B612 Camera&Photo/Video Editor offers the golden mean in terms of the number of options: there are enough options to try without being overwhelmed by them. The app is user-friendly anyway, because the functions all have a logical place. Most importantly, the end result of your edits looks natural, perhaps even more so than with Perfect365 Makeup Photo Editor.

B612 Camera&Photo/Video Editor is also largely free. That even applies to the options for removing bags and wrinkles. Do you really want to get the most out of B612 Camera&Photo/Video Editor? There is also a paid option for 4.49 euros per month or 33.99 euros per year.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.