The problems related to lack of sleep are more common and serious than many people believe. Sleeping little can negatively affect some functions of the brain, organs and the correct development and regeneration of cells. Insomnia is related to multiple factors such as stress or anxiety and It is a condition that thousands of people suffer.

If you have already tried practically everything and nothing has worked, You have to put this under your pillow to sleep perfectly. If you use this trick you will improve sleep quality, night anxiety will be reduced and you will rest better. Not everyone knows it, but as soon as you discover it you will not be able to stop using it, it is also natural and is in many of the Spanish households.

It is something as simple as a bay leaf. This plant belongs to the Lauraceas family, there are several types such as the Mediterranean and that of California and that differ by the length of their leaves and the uses given to them. Its composition based on essential oils and tannins has Antioxidant, anti -inflammatory properties and beneficial for digestion.

Laurel

It is important to make sure the laurel variant we are using since Some of them are toxic and have harmful effects for human being. Although we are used to using this plant in the kitchen, as a spice or to elaborate some type of oil for relaxation or meditation, it has many other uses that are a real wonder and not everyone knows.

Although there are still no scientific studies that support the use of laurel as a factor for improvement in sleep, it is a practice that thousands of people use daily who claim to have Increased the quality and quantity of sleeping hours. This is due to its high content in essential oils that favor relaxation and the smell that gives off that it is related to tranquility and home.