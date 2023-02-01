There are many players who hate that a game, even if it is played alone, requires a permanent Internet connection, and unfortunately that will be the case with redfallone of the most anticipated titles from Bethesda Softworks.

This company confirmed through a FAQ that it is necessary and mandatory to be connected to the network of networks. This not only applies to enjoying the cooperative multiplayer mode but also the solo campaign.

In this way, when redfall is available it will be one of those games that will always depend on a constant Internet connection.

In addition to the above, a Bethesda.net account is required, which must be linked to Steam and Xbox profiles.

So whoever wants to play this title and does not have an account must do so in order to play. But why do gamers hate being always connected? There are good reasons.

Font: Bethesda Softworks.

The problem is that if for some reason the connection fails, which is not uncommon, it will be impossible to play redfall. This can happen due to a failure with the service provider or the game servers themselves.

The worst thing is that if this title is not successful and its servers are closed prematurely, it will not be able to be played even alone. So the money invested in your purchase will be meaningless. This practice still goes against the preservation of video games.

When is Redfall coming out and what is it about?

Leaving aside the need for an Internet connection from redfall, the game will go on sale on May 2, 2023. It will be available on Xbox Series X | S and PC; It is one of the great exclusives of the Microsoft platform.

This title is developed by Arkane Studios Austin, while the publication falls to Bethesda Softworks. As such it is an open world First Person Shooter or FPS where it is necessary to control four characters.

Font: Bethesda Softworks.

The heroes of this story are the inventor Devinder Crousley, the student Layla Ellison, the engineer Remi de la Rosa and the shooter Jacob Boyer.

All of them must fight against an invasion of vampires as well as human adversaries in redfallan island town in Massachusetts, USA.

These bloodsuckers are the result of a failed scientific experiment and have isolated this population; They are very formidable and very strong rivals.

