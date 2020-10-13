Hair Care Tips: Flax seeds are very beneficial for your beauty, besides benefiting your health and fighting many diseases. For this, you make a paste by grinding flax seeds and apply it on your hair and scalp, it gives you many benefits. Using this prevents your hair from becoming dry and lifeless. In addition, it is also helpful in making your hair soft. Apart from this, it is helpful in reducing your blood pressure and weight. Along with this, it is also helpful in controlling your cholesterol, so today let us tell you how flax seeds are like a boon for your hair.

Nutritional benefits of flaxseed seeds



Nutrient elements found in these small brown seeds-

-Omega-3 Fatty Acid

-Fiber

-Antioxidant

-B vitamins

-Cancer fighting ability

– Omega-3 fatty acids are helpful for the growth of your hair.

– Having vitamin B in it makes your hair strong and healthy.

-It is rich in Vitamin E, which is helpful in fighting free radicals and preventing hair loss. Also, this makes your hair long, strong, soft and shiny. This promotes blood circulation in the scalp.

How to use flaxseed seeds in hair?



To make your hair healthy, you can use flax seeds in your food. Apart from this, you can also apply its seeds to the hair. Here are tips on using flax seeds for healthy hair –

Apply linseed seeds oil



You can easily get its oil in the market. You can also use its seeds as a hair mask. For this, massage the oil with linseed oil in the scalp. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and then wash your hair with an herbal shampoo.

Apart from this, you can also use flaxseed oil as a conditioner or pre-conditioning oil. If you have problems with hair dryness, then after shampoo you can use this oil as a leave-in conditioner. Apart from this, after shampoo you apply some oil on your hair and then wash your hair. Then you use conditioner and get soft hair.

Flaxseed hair mask



To make a hair mask, grind the seeds a little thicker. Then, add honey and lemon juice and make a paste. After this, apply this hair mask on your hair for at least 30-45 minutes and then wash it. For good results, you must do it 1-2 times a week. This will make your hair soft and shiny in a few weeks. Also, eat a handful of flaxseed seeds every day.

Chanakya Niti: Happiness, peace and prosperity never leave such people, know today’s Chanakya policy