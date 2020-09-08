The problem of obesity is increasing rapidly due to poor lifestyle and unhealthy catering. Most people are vulnerable to many diseases due to increasing weight. Due to the increase in fat on the body, not only health problems are arising but the confidence is also ending.

It is generally advised to avoid high carbohydrate foods and sugar for weight loss. Consuming them increases obesity. But when it comes to weight loss, people give us different types of advice. Let’s know which myths related to obesity should not be believed.

1: Weight loss reduces obesity



There is some truth in this myth that obesity can be controlled to a large extent by weight loss. But after quitting diet and exercise, obesity can increase again. Therefore a balance method should be adopted to control the weight.

2: Poor lifestyle increases obesity



Actually, obesity occurs for many reasons. Not only bad lifestyle is responsible for this. Obesity also increases due to lack of sleep, stress, non-exercise, genetics, hormones and intake of certain medicines. Therefore poor lifestyle is not completely the cause of obesity.



3: Eating more fruits and vegetables reduces obesity



Eating more fruits and vegetables does not reduce obesity. For this it is necessary to follow a balanced diet. Also, your diet should be low carbohydrate but rich in protein.



4: The faster the weight loss, the faster it increases.



Often people say that if the weight is decreasing rapidly, it can increase as fast. You should not trust such a myth. Actually, the rate of weight loss depends entirely on your metabolism. Your weight may decrease rapidly but may not grow as fast again.



5: Sex burns 300 kcal per person



There is also a myth that having sex burns 300 kcal per person. This is completely wrong. The truth is that only 1 / 20th of 300 kcal is burnt by having sex.

If you are also sweating for weight loss, do not trust these myths. Along with adopting healthy lifestyle, do regular exercises.