1: Weight loss reduces obesity
There is some truth in this myth that obesity can be controlled to a large extent by weight loss. But after quitting diet and exercise, obesity can increase again. Therefore a balance method should be adopted to control the weight.
2: Poor lifestyle increases obesity
Actually, obesity occurs for many reasons. Not only bad lifestyle is responsible for this. Obesity also increases due to lack of sleep, stress, non-exercise, genetics, hormones and intake of certain medicines. Therefore poor lifestyle is not completely the cause of obesity.
3: Eating more fruits and vegetables reduces obesity
Eating more fruits and vegetables does not reduce obesity. For this it is necessary to follow a balanced diet. Also, your diet should be low carbohydrate but rich in protein.
4: The faster the weight loss, the faster it increases.
Often people say that if the weight is decreasing rapidly, it can increase as fast. You should not trust such a myth. Actually, the rate of weight loss depends entirely on your metabolism. Your weight may decrease rapidly but may not grow as fast again.
5: Sex burns 300 kcal per person
There is also a myth that having sex burns 300 kcal per person. This is completely wrong. The truth is that only 1 / 20th of 300 kcal is burnt by having sex.
If you are also sweating for weight loss, do not trust these myths. Along with adopting healthy lifestyle, do regular exercises.
