For some months now, the General Customs of the Republic of Cuba announced that Travelers from the United States are considered high risk. In this regard, special focus is being placed on those from Florida.

If you have reasons to travel to Cuba soon, take into account that The island’s authorities are strengthening surveillance at airports, especially when it comes to American citizens who, for the most part, arrive from Miami.

And historically, many Americans decide to carry a large amount of basic necessities considering the scarcity of many of these in Cuba. However, this also is being used to increase trafficking in illicit products.

In fact, customs announced that at the José Martí International Airport in Havana, During 2023, forty-three cases of drug trafficking were detected And, so far in 2024, there have already been twenty reports.

In detail, the local media Cuban Directory He explained that the most seized drugs are cocaine, marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids, which although They are often given to a person in Cuba, this does not imply that the traveler is exempt. of the crime of drug trafficking.

But it is not just about drugs, the agency has also seen a significant increase in the trafficking of foreign currency and natural and cultural heritage. In addition, it is important to keep abreast of the rules imposed, for example, Electronic cigarettes are banned in Cuba, so trying to introduce them is considered an illegal act.

Something similar happens with the Drones are considered items that may threaten security and, therefore, they are regulated so that, if you want to bring them into Cuba, you must process a special permit.

Foreigners take advantage of tax benefits to smuggle contraband into Cuba

The Cuban government has the benefit of exempt from taxes travelers who arrive to the island with large quantities of food, medicines and other essential items.

The problem is that Some are using this strategy to hide contraband items, Therefore, the authorities remain on alert. Although, they clarified, they will never interfere in the delivery of those items that arrive in the country in compliance with the laws.