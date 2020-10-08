What could be better than providing essential nutrients to the hair which can give your hair a favorable environment to grow. Vitamin E is beneficial for your hair and can promote hair growth. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that goes to the roots of hair to repair and promote hair growth. It enhances blood circulation and acts as a moisturizer for hair, which prevents hair from breaking and weakening. Vitamin E is also helpful in protecting your hair from sun and pollution. How Vitamin E is beneficial for hair: It is important to know about the benefits of Vitamin E for hair growth:
Reduces hair fall: Vitamin E is well known for its hair loss controlling properties. Frequent use of vitamin E can help control your hair loss effectively. It will also promote hair growth.
Balances pH level and oil production: There may be two more reasons for hair loss – inadequate pH balance of scalp and insufficient oil production. Vitamin E forms a protective layer on the surface of the hair that provides natural moisture to the scalp. It also prevents excess oil production. Vitamin E also helps to balance the pH level of your scalp.
Use of Vitamin E for hair: You can use vitamin E in various ways to improve the health of your hair. Vitamin E oil can be mixed with other products such as avocado or castor oil, to make a moisturizer or hair serum to stimulate hair growth. You can also use vitamin E shampoo, conditioner or oil.
One of the simplest ways to improve your hair with vitamin E is to include it in your diet. There are various food sources of Vitamin E. These food sources will give you other health benefits along with promoting hair growth. Some popular sources of Vitamin E are: Seeds and nuts: sunflower seeds, almonds, pine nuts, peanuts, pistachios and cashews, Fruit: Kiwi, Mango, Avocado, Apricots and Berries
How to use Vitamin E oil for hair growth? You can use vitamin E oil to promote hair growth. It helps to heal damaged hair follicles, treat them and stimulate hair growth.
material:
Jojoba oil
Vitamin e oil
Method:
Mix 3 to 4 tablespoons of vitamin E oil with 2 tablespoons of jojoba oil.
Massage it on your scalp and leave it overnight.
Wash it in the morning with cold water.
If you want to get results soon, repeat this process at least once a week.
