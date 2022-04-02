On May 13th, in the Principality of Monaco, Bonhams will auction one Aston Martin Virage from 1992version Shooting Brake. We wrote it in the title: it is such a particular car, so out of time and so British that it makes it an ideal candidate for anyone who wants to travel and stand out. You can already see from the potential sale price: the auction house plans to beat the gavel to a single figure between 100 thousand and 200 thousand euros.

First of all, the car is very rare. Unlike the Virage Grand Tourer version, the Shooting Brake was produced in only seven units, thanks to the specific requests of some wealthy clients. In the case of the car for sale, the client was the German Roland Muller, a collector who evidently had a passion for two-door car with a ‘family’ stylewhich of course is a notable contradiction.

With a top speed of 244 km / h, the Aston Martin Shooting Brake had its good performance pedigree. By the way, the second reason why this car would turn everyone’s heads is the fact that it belongs to the British marque. The style of the car is characteristic of the turn of the last century, with rectangular eighties headlights and generous bonnet, to accommodate the 6.3-liter engine.

In the end, last but not least, today it is very rare to see Shooting Brakes around. In this era populated by SUVs, whose language is spoken by all brands in the same way and without too many differences, such a car returns to have a certain freshness of style. The value of the Aston Martin Virage Shooting Brake is even more incredible, looking at the somewhat peculiar origins of the car’s components. To reduce costs, at the time the less ‘important’ parts for the car were taken elsewhere: the headlights and rear lights came respectively from the Audi 200 and the Volkswagen Scirocco; while the steering column, rear-view mirrors and various parts of the dashboard came from General Motors and Ford. The latter had acquired Aston Martin shortly before the Virage debut, dated 1988.

