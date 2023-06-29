Home page World

A restaurant in the Netherlands is taking an unusual approach. If you want to eat an animal here, you have to help with the slaughter. What is the concept behind it?

Schaarsbergen – What Wander Alblas practices in his restaurant can at least be described as an unusual path. The chef from the Netherlands runs the temporary restaurant “upstick“ in Schaarsbergen, in the east of the country. The 27-year-old would like to promote conscious meat consumption here – and to do so lets his guests participate in the slaughtering process of the animals.

Restaurant: upstick Operator: Wander Alblas Service options: Dining on site Address: Kemperbergerweg 804, 6816 RX Arnhem, The Netherlands Opening hours: only open on Fridays from 17:30 to 00:00

“Upstick” restaurant in the Netherlands with an unusual concept: guests have to help slaughter chickens

Like the ones, among others Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) reported that guests who come to Alblas’ restaurant and want to eat a chicken there must help slaughter one of these animals. This follows a currently popular gastronomic principle, the “farm to table”, so to speak from the farm directly to the plate. A trend that is explored to the extreme in Wander Alblas’ “Upstick”.

The 27-year-old has long been concerned with the consequences of a meat-heavy diet for the climate and the environment. Alblas attended a hotel management school, where he also met a teacher who would have written a book about insects. “The solution to our nutritional problems,” as the 27-year-old puts it? Not at all. Because his plan to operate a food truck with insects turned out to be too expensive. There wasn’t much interest either. So Alblas had to change course – and how.

“Anyone who wants to eat animals should also be able to kill them”: Chef Wander Alblas wants to raise awareness of meat consumption

Start earlier, not just with the solution, but with the problem, according to the Dutchman after a visit to a pigsty. What did he find there? “Rooms without windows, with artificial light,” as Alblas der SZ reveals. “It’s time that people really understood again: An animal has to be killed for the meat on their plate,” said the 27-year-old. Or, to put it more directly and also in the words of the chef: “If you want to eat animals, you should be able to kill them”.

Said and done. For pragmatic reasons, Alblas chose chickens to realize his special concept. They exist in large numbers, the rules for slaughtering as well as the process itself are far less complicated with chickens than with other animals. 18 chickens would be slaughtered on the one night a week that Upstick was open. To put this into context: according to Ablas, the same number of chickens would be killed per second in the Netherlands. But in what way are his guests involved in the slaughtering process?

“Upstick” guests help slaughter chickens – they hold the animal, the cook decapitates it

First of all, the “Upstick” serves guests an appetizer consisting of vegetables, grains and mealworms. Anything that chickens eat. After that, Alblas’ guests must hold the animal as it is first stunned and then put in a funnel. Then the Dutchman cuts off the animal’s head. Due to food law, restaurant guests are not allowed to slaughter their own meat.

With his restaurant “Upstick”, Dutch chef Wander Alblas is breaking new ground. © upsticknl/Instagram/Montage

His “favourite moment”, as Alblas puts it, is the plucking: “That’s where the transformation takes place: the animal becomes the piece of meat we know from the supermarket”. Then there is chicken soup to calm you down. And finally, guests are served a roast chicken that was held at the kill by another person a week earlier. The meat has to mature before it can be offered for consumption. That’s probably what the man thought too, who just wanted to have a peaceful barbecue in his garden – and received a complaint from his neighbor.

Bad post for the “Upstick”: Unusual method makes animal rights activists and agriculture ministers loud

So far, no guest from the “Upstick” would have refrained from eating the chicken at the end. True to the motto that can be found on the restaurant’s website – “Don’t chicken out”. There can be several reasons for this: the steep price of 38.50 euros or the quality of the roasted chickens. The demand is great, Alblas was fully booked from the start.

And how should things continue in the future? There are already plans for the next campaign. Alblas definitely does not want to run a restaurant that only offers meat. That would be too exhausting for him in the long run. After all, the young Dutchman would also have received bad mail, talking about the excessive demands on consumers, even them Dutch Minister of Agriculture would have intervened. Animal rights activists have also spoken of a trivialization of reality that would be presented in “Upstick”.

Alblas, on the other hand, sticks to his credo: “If you want to eat animals, you should be able to kill them”. And so he goes his own way, albeit an unusual one. As does the woman, who turns out to be a “carnivore” and lives only on meat. (han)