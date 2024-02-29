In Amazon Mexico is at AUCTION on Xiaomi Redmi 13C cell phone color Midnight Black128GB capacity, with 5000 mAh battery, 50 MP + 2 MP main camera and 8MP front camera where it has a DISCOUNT of 34% DISCOUNT about its list price of $2,999 pesos for what you would pay $1,979.10 Mexican pesos. The promotional price of the smartphone, with a 6.74-inch screen and 1600 x 720 resolution, applies to cash payment, but also provides up to 24 monthly payments with a financing cost that is broken down below, as well as the features.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, February 29, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.”

Cell phone Xiaomi Redmi 13C 128GB and 4GB RAM Midnight Black color is sold on the Aurrerá website for $2,499 pesos in up to 3 months without interest with participating bank cards. At Walmart online the cell phone costs $2,499 cash and with up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $328.79 (which gives $3,945.48). Coppel at $3,699 cash and weekly credit amounts to $5,179 pesos in 24 fortnights of $217 each. On Amazon Mexico the phone originally costs $2,999 pesos less the 34% DISCOUNT, leaving it at $1,979.10 Mexican pesos in cash payment or in up to 24 monthly installments with financing cost. Therefore it is cheaper on Amazon than in the previous ones.





Features of the Xiaomi Redmi 13C 128GB black cell phone with 34% DISCOUNT on Amazon.

– Android 13.0 operating system.

– 128 GB of memory.

-Bluetooth.

– Color Midnight Black With NOM.

– 6.74 inch 1600 x 720, 260 dpi Corning Gorilla glass display.

– MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

– Main camera 50 + 2 MP front camera 8MP.

– 5000 mAh battery, supports 18W USB Type C PD charging.

– Side and facial fingerprint sensor with AI.

– Dual SIM and microSD.

– Bluetooth connection, WiFi.





How much does the Xiaomi Redmi 13C 128GB cell phone cost with 34% DISCOUNT on Amazon and payment methods?

He Xiaomi Redmi 13C 128GB smart phone capacity, 4GB RAM, midnight black color, Android 13.0 operating system, Bluetooth, 50 + 2 MP main camera and 8MP front camera and 5000 mAh battery

List price: $2,999 -34% $1,979.10

Up to 24 months of $116.10 with financing cost

He Huawei Watch D (GPS) blacksmart watch with blood pressure measurement, ECG analysis, 1.64'' AMOLED screen, Bluetooth and battery life of up to 7 days is with a special price on Amazon Mexico $7,499 Mexican pesos for 17% DISCOUNT above its list price of $8,999 pesos. The smartwatch with a healthy life plan provides up to 6 months without interest in payment with participating credit cards or up to 24 monthly payments with an extra cost for financing that is broken down below.

If you are interested in the black Huawei Watch D (GPS) smart watch with 17% DISCOUNT and 6 MSI give CLICK HERE.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $116.10* pesos $807.47 $2,786.57 18 months $143.48* $603.63 $2,582.73 12 months $200.87* $431.44 $2,410.54 9 months $256.84* $332.49 $2,311.59 6 months $370.42* $243.43 $2,222.53 3 months $711.81* $156.35 $2,135.45

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.