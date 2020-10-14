In this era of high speed and luxurious looks, if you are bored with your regular bike and now want to try something new, then you need to pay attention to sports bikes as well as cruiser bikes. While the speed-loving youth are fond of sports bikes in today’s age, some people attach great importance to the look. Heavy engine cruiser bikes are becoming a necessity and choice of people. Given this, small engines and low price cruiser bikes have started coming to India.

Suzuki Intruder

This bike is very much talked about due to its design. The Intruder is powered by a 155cc 4 stroke, air cooled engine that gives power of 13.6ps and torque of 13.8Nm, this engine is equipped with fuel injection technology. And it has a 5 speed gearbox. The Intruder 155 has a swing arm type (monoshock) suspension. At the same time, LED tail lamps have been installed in this bike. Apart from this, the bike also gets features such as smart digital instrumentation, LED tail lamps, sharp twin exhaust, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP). The Suzuki Intruder is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh.

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj’s Avenger Cruise 220 is well-liked in the premium cruise bike segment. Talking about the engine, the new Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 is powered by a 220 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine equipped with fuel injection technology. This engine generates 18.7 bhp power at 8500 rpm and 17.5 Nm torque at 7000 rpm. In terms of power, it is behind its BS4 model, while it now had more torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

This bike has telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Apart from this, there is a drum in its rear with disc brakes at its front for braking. Apart from this, the bike has standard single-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system). Bajaj avenger cruise 220’s ex show room price in Delhi starts at Rs 122,141.

Mahindra Mojo BS6

Mahindra’s long-awaited bike has been launched in the market. The ex-showroom price of Mahindra Mojo Black-Pearl starts at Rs 1,99,900. While the Mahindra Mojo of Garnet Black paint color will come at a price of Rs 2.06 lakh for the customers. The Mojo has a 6-speed smooth gearbox to make long distance travel easier. At the same time, after all this, the instrument cluster, brake, radiator, suspension, body panel of the bike have been kept like the BS4 model.

The Mojo has a bold headlamp, single-piece seat and a 295cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel injected engine. Which offers 26.8 bhp power and 30 Nm torque. This is enough to attract customers.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 200

Bajaj’s Pulsar is especially known for sports bikes in the Indian market. In Bajaj’s Pulsar NS200, the company has given 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, fuel-injected engine. This engine produces 23.5hp power at 9500 rpm and 18.3Nm torque at 8000 rpm. The engine is equipped with a 6-speed gearbox, so that there is no problem in running it in a flower race. Pulsar NS200 has single channel ABS with 280mm front disc and 230mm rear disc. The ex showroom price of the Pulsar NS200 ABS is Rs 1.12 lakh.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield, considered to be the pride ride of bikers, has increased the price of some of its models. The company has recently launched the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. It has a 199.5cc single cylinder engine. This generates a power of 23.5 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and 18.3 newton meters of torque at 8,000 rpm. It is equipped with a slick-shifting 6-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 can be launched at a price of 1.65 lakh to 1.75 lakh rupees.

