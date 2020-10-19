‘Cancer’ whose name starts to sweat; It should be known that he has a fatal disease like cancer. So we leave the hope of life towards him. Wishing his health to the above, he comforts his heart. However, knowing that cancer patients do not survive is difficult. Yes, due to expensive treatment, the financial condition is not good for those who start alternative treatment. In the hope that the disease may get rid of it. But if you are also using Ayurvedic medicine along with treatment, then get smarter. Because doing so can harm rather than benefit.

Many international research has shown that doing so can put a brake on the possibility of curing cancer. Therefore, you should be alert about the harm caused by it. It would be better if you tell the doctor beforehand. During the research, scientists have also discovered that the use of Ayurvedic medicine or cream does not prove to be helpful in the treatment.

Parallel treatment of Ayurvedic medicine disadvantages

Remember one thing, do not use Ayurvedic medicine during the treatment of any kind of cancer. Experts believe that the use of ginger, garlic or turmeric etc. slows down the speed of healing of the skin. Use of these remedies can cause obstruction in chemotherapy or hormone therapy.

According to the researchers, they contain some elements that slow down the process of blood coagulation. Due to which it takes more time to heal the wound. ‘Cancer Research UK’ says that do not take grapefruit or orange juice during treatment. Because it damages the effect of cancer medicines. So, from now on you should be careful. Because your money and your health are valuable. You should not do anything that increases the challenge of the doctor.