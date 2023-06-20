Home page World

A missing submarine is still being searched for on the wreck of the Titanic. Last year, missing CEO Stockton Rush commented on the expedition.

Munich – With the submarine at a depth of almost four kilometers: It was supposed to be an expedition to the wreck of the Titanic that sank in 1912. The contact broke off after a short time – since then there has been no trace of the submarine “Titan”. Expedition leader Stockton Rush already expressed concerns last year.

Submarine at Titanic wreck is considered missing – expedition leader had concerns

On June 19, a submarine with a crew of five set off for the wreck of the Titanic. Only an hour and 45 minutes later, contact with the submarine broke off. Also on board was Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate Expeditions. In a 2022 interview, Rush stated that he “worries about what’s stopping me from surfacing.” For him, however, the expedition was considered safe.

According to Rush, there should be enough oxygen on board to survive. At the same time, he admitted that such a mission is never risk-free – but he cannot imagine life without risks: “You know, there is always a limit. At some point security is a waste of time. If you always want to play it safe, just stay in bed,” Rush said bluntly. The CEO then went even further to justify the risky expedition.

“Just don’t do anything” – Missing CEO Rush on risks in life

In his 2022 interview with CBS News, Stockton Rush went even further and was incomprehensible to risk-averse people: “Don’t get in a car, just don’t do anything. At some point you have to take risks, it’s a matter of the risk/reward ratio.” Has this risk-taking now become his undoing? Rush considered the voyage safe as long as the sub stayed clear of hazards like fishing nets and cliffs.

But even these risks should be manageable: “In the end, it’s all about controlling the submarine correctly. You have to stay away from the dangers. That should be manageable if you move slowly and evenly.” The expedition cost 250,000 US dollars per person and should be the only one of its kind for the time being in 2023. According to official reports, the submarine has oxygen for up to 96 hours on board and has been missing for more than 24 hours. Bavarian entrepreneur Arthur Loibl made the same trip back in 2021 and has little hope of rescue. (rd)