Pollution is slowly taking over Delhi. At the same time, there is increasing confusion among people about masks. Confusion is about whether people should wear corona escape masks or pollution masks. According to doctors and experts, pollution is definitely a serious topic between the corona period. But as far as masks are concerned, carefully selected masks will solve both problems. People who are using surgical masks and clothing masks will have to change their masks due to pollution.

Senior Consultant Dr. Gunjan Jain said that people are also using handkerchiefs, cloth masks, surgical masks etc. to protect against corona. If wearing these masks properly then they are also effective in preventing droplets infection. But this mask is not effective for pollution. The N-95 mask that does not have a filter is also effective in the corona and also filters PM 2.5. But people have to be more careful in using it during winter.

Filter masks are most effective in preventing pollution

Reusable masks are usually washed three to four times in winter after use. Non-reusable masks are also run for one to three days according to pollution. But this cannot be done in the Corona era. It will be risky. Do not use a one-time use mask without cleaning it and keeping it in the sun for 12 hours.

Also, three layer surgical masks, three layer cotton masks, valve masks cannot protect against both pollution and corona. Therefore, during the polluted days of winter, N-95 can use KN-95 masks. Complete caution is required in the experiment. Especially, people who have asthma, other respiratory diseases, lung problems need to be very careful in the use of masks. These masks come in the price of 150 to 1000 rupees.