This January 5, again in Venezuela two parliaments were installed. One headed by Juan Guaidó and the other for the official Jorge Rodriguez, in his second term.

(In context: Guaidó insists on resuming dialogues and achieving presidential elections)

In addition to questioning opposition actions, he was emphatic about the restart of dialogue in Mexico: “If you want dialogue, release Álex Saab. If you want dialogue, give the gold back ”.

From the hemicycle of sessions, Rodríguez assured that the Chavista delegation -which went to Mexico to dialogue with the Unitary Platform- did so with “sincerity” so that now they were opposed to a process with “hypocrisy” and that, furthermore, they could not to have impunity against those who, in his opinion, have committed crimes against the fatherland.

In his speech as a representative of the National Assembly for this new period 2022-2023Rodríguez, who has also served in ministerial positions, assured that the interim government of Juan Guaidó “stole” 1,200 million dollars, being “one of the largest robberies in the nation”, for which he ordered a commission of deputies Investigate these events in a period of no more than 48 hours so that next week the Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab, indicates the next actions.

(In other news: The keys to the repetition of the elections in the state of Barinas)

These accusations arise after the opposition assembly extended the legislative period and the presidency in charge for one more year at midnight on January 4 in order to achieve presidential elections.

Rodríguez assured that in that “early morning”, in addition, Guaidó’s allied parties shared the Monómeros and Citgo companies, and that they want to keep the Venezuelan gold that is protected in England.

ANA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

More news