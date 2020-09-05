Often in the last months or weeks of pregnancy in the mind of women, it is important to know about the ways to prepare the body for labor. By staying active and low intensity exercise at this time, you can increase the chances of normal delivery to a great extent. But there are some Yogasanas which increase the chances of normal delivery to a great extent, one of them is Budh Konasana.

The Buddha Konasana is also known as the cobbler pose. This Yogasana helps to open the pelvis and loosen the joints of the axes for delivery. Let’s know about the advantages of doing konasana in pregnancy and how to do this asana.

Benefits of barbed konasana

By doing this asana, blood flow in the body improves. Kidney, prostate gland, bladder, uterus and internal organs of the stomach are activated by this asana. This asana brings flexibility in the muscles of the thighs and the axes. With the help of this asana, relief of sciatica can also be relieved.

Bardha konasana brings flexibility to the pregnant woman’s body which helps during delivery. This keeps the body active thereby increasing the chances of normal delivery. At the time of delivery, there is a lot of pressure on the pelvis and the muscles and ligament attached to it, so barbed angulation makes these parts flexible. This can also reduce problems occurring after delivery.



The Kabler pose keeps the waist straight and can help improve posture, which can relieve back pain. Back pain in the third trimester of pregnancy is very annoying and Bad Konanasana can relieve this pain.

Method of binding

Do this posture daily, no need of C-section

To perform this asana, first sit in a state of dandasana.

Keep both feet on the ground, bending from the knees, at this time the soles of your two feet should be joined together.

Keep the fingers of the hands under each other by trapping them.

Keep the waist straight and the chest should be outward.

Practice taking deep breaths while staying in this state for a while.

Breathe in slowly and then exhale.

Pregnant women can periodically relax by moving the legs upwards.

After this, raise both the legs up in the air and then bring them down. It has your feet up and down like butterfly wings.

Precautions