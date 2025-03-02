If you visit this town of Valladolid you can see the oldest mailbox in Spain: stone and built in 1793

Mayorga de Campos, in the province of Valladolid, has the honor of hosting the oldest mailbox in Spain. Any traveler can see it with their own eyes in a two -year -old baroque building, specifically the 18th century, a private house located at number 42 of the right street. AND It can be seen from the same street because the relic is excavated in the stone of the same building.

The stone mailbox is dated in 1793. The choreo / year of / MDCXCIII registration is recorded. According to the annals of the Correos ordinances in Spain, it is in 1762 when the first written reference on the mailboxes appears. It was established to open a “hole or fence, in all the children or paths where the cards are thrown, without being received in hand …”.

Avoid distrust

And curiously what those responsible for starting to create mailboxes did it to Avoid distrust of users for the possible loss of correspondence at the time of the deposit. That is, it was sought to offer a better and more confidential service, without having to depend on the “driver” of the mail to receive the delivery in hand.

The reason for installing the mailbox in this small Valladolid town was, according to some researchers, that Mayorga de Campos is in an area of ​​important transit and commerce at that time, Crossing roads between Medina de Rioseco, Carrión de los Condes, Cuéllar, Sale of Baños, Aranda de Duero or Dueñas.

The mailbox and the facade where it is located were restored in 2005. But before, in 2001, Mayorga de Campos was recognized by the Spanish Philately.

If a curious traveler wants to discover other points of interest in the town, he can enter the churches of Santa María de Arbas, that of Santa Marina, the market and that of the Savior, in addition to a wall. And, to finish off the visit, Touch not miss the PAN Museum, appointment for the enjoyment of all the senses.