The cases that were reported through the ‘priority channel’ of the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) in 2020 were ‘almost all of sexual content’, in which the victim was without exception a woman, who had been recorded by a couple. These intimate images were distributed on the internet, either in chat or on pornographic pages, when the romantic relationship was broken. “They upload it for revenge and it goes viral,” explains Mar España, director of the AEPD.

Although last year public opinion has not been shaken by cases such as the multiple rape of La Manada de Pamplona, ​​the suicide of an Iveco worker after the broadcast of an intimate video or the assault on a minor by Arandina soccer players, all with audios or images replicated digitally, the AEPD received about 350 complaints of this type. “I am not satisfied with this number,” says Spain. Of these, about 60% were processed and 36 obtained precautionary measures in less than 72 hours. “I am not able to say what is happening on the internet, no one can,” muses Spain. “But the cases that they transfer us are dramatic and of great impact.”

To curb digital gender violence, the agency has created specific working groups to address pornography addiction among young people, which according to its data can be around 20% and that begins at eight years on average in Spain. “If you train by watching pornography, you will have an image of women that is absolutely denigrated,” says Spain, while presenting the campaign ‘One click can ruin your life’, which aims to reduce the forwarding of sensitive material. “It can destroy your life or someone else,” says Spain. “These acts in the digital world have worse consequences than in the physical world because the broadcasts are massive and faster.”

Another initiative presented by the AEPD is a “digital pact” with the private sector so that “innovation, ethics and business competitiveness” are compatible with data protection from the “design of products and services”. More than 40 organizations have also committed to disseminating among their users and customers how to request the «urgent removal of sexual and violent content». “There are civil, criminal and administrative responsibilities for those who upload or disseminate such content.”

Biological passport



With the pandemic, they tried to implement various health security measures, such as tracking applications, thermal cameras or temperature measurements that were, in principle, analyzed by the AEPD to determine if they violated, or not, individual rights. Finally, the implementation of digital tracing has failed, such as ‘covid radar’, and other proposals have emerged, based on the control of subjects through their vaccination data or the results of PCR or other tests.

Legitimated by the health emergency, provided that “the processing of personal data is compatible with the limits of privacy”, as Spain values, now the AEPD faces the possibility of the implementation of the “immunological passport”. Does it violate the privacy of personal data? “It depends,” responds Spain. «If we talk about the vaccination passport, it should be adopted internationally and in the European Union, and with principles of proportionality. But right now the chances of getting vaccinated are not global, and it goes by phases and doses ». Given the global asymmetry of immunity, “those who have not been vaccinated should be given other alternatives.”

In addition, individual data related to vaccines should be processed without using personal information and only “to make maps and statistical monitoring of vaccination,” specifies Jesús Rubí Navarrete, coordinator of the AEPD Support Unit. “But there are other information systems where the identification data of the vaccinated people would be, and that would serve to have a vaccination certificate only if the same person requests it. Discriminatory treatment should be avoided of data in the field of mobility. Any third party must comply with data protection regulations ”.