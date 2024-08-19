Home World

Travel sickness? Choosing the right seat promises relief © IMAGO / Depositphotos

Do you have a long journey ahead of you but are suffering from motion sickness? Choosing the right seat can help.

Whether you are just about to go on holiday or are already on your way back: Motion sickness can make the holiday trip an absolute horror, especially if the kids sufferOf course, once you get to the place you want to go, hopefully it will all be worth it. A few tips can make the trip more pleasant. For example, the right seat can prevent travel sickness. You can find out where it is best to sit here.

With these travel tips your vacation will be even more pleasant:

The principle for choosing a seat in any vehicle is actually simple: you want to sit in a place where you are as little aware of the vehicle’s own movements as possible. Travel sickness occurs because your brain perceives the vehicle’s movements differently than your eyes. In the car, for example, you see that you are moving forward quickly. However, the balance organs in your body do not perceive any movement. This causes the typical nausea.

Women are affected more often than men. This could be due to different hormone levels. Pregnant women, for example, show symptoms more quickly than others. Animals can also be affected by motion sickness! So if they come with you on vacation, you should keep an eye on them.

This is where you should sit in the car

In a car, it is best to sit in the front. The person most at risk of motion sickness should either drive or sit in the passenger seat and look forward. It is also important that the driver avoids abrupt changes of direction and rapid acceleration.

One advantage of driving is that you can take regular breaks – something that doctors also recommend. On longer journeys, you should take a break every two hours or so. Regular ventilation can also help to alleviate symptoms.

This is where the boat rocks the least

Seasickness is just one form of motion sickness. If you struggle with it and still want to go on a cruise, you should book a cabin in the middle of the ship. The room should also be directly above sea level.

Of course, you don’t want to spend the entire vacation time in your cabin on a cruise. Go out into the fresh air often, but keep your head in the shade and look into the distance. This can give your brain the impression that its sensory perceptions are back in sync.

These seats on the plane are the most comfortable

The best place to sit on an airplane is in the middle. If you suffer from motion sickness, you should book a seat above the wings and in the middle aisle.

These bus seats are the quietest

The same applies to the bus as to the car: the best place to sit is in the front. It is best if you have a clear view of the road through the windscreen. If you are sitting at a side window and want to look out, you should mainly look into the distance. Take advantage of the regular breaks that are planned for long bus journeys.

This is the most comfortable way to travel by train

If you’re travelling by train, you should look for a seat facing the direction of travel. If possible, you should also make sure there is some fresh air and open the windows. The nice thing about trains is that you can walk up and down from time to time. This can also help prevent motion sickness. As on the bus, the same applies here: if you look out of the window, you should look into the distance.

More tips against motion sickness

Not everyone is affected by motion sickness to the same extent. These tips can help prevent the symptoms. Of course, symptoms can still occur. In addition to choosing the right seat, there are a few tricks you can use to make the journey even more pleasant:

Sleep in. You should always start your journey well rested.

Avoid spicy, fatty and particularly heavy foods 24 hours before your trip. You should also avoid alcohol and caffeine. But you should definitely eat! An empty stomach can make motion sickness worse.

Comfortable clothes help you relax.

Hobbies can distract from motion sickness: however, game consoles, cell phones, reading, writing and similar activities can worsen the symptoms.

Some medications can help with motion sickness. However, these should be taken at least one hour before the trip. If taken too late, the effect is not strong enough.

With these tips, you’ll be ready for your next trip, no matter where you’re going! Do you often suffer from motion sickness? Then let us know in the comments how you deal with it.