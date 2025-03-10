Continuous migraines, skin problems and bad digestions Without an apparent cause, they can be due to the fact that your histamine levels are high and that cause a multitude of symptoms that in principle do not seem related and yet all have the same … origin.

Histamine is a molecule present in our body and also in certain foods, if it is not correctly metabolizes by the deficiency of the diamineoxidase enzyme (DAO) that is responsible for managing it, multitude of reactions may appearsince histamine is linked to inflammatory processes, gastric secretion and neurotransmission among others.

Through food we can regulate the exogenous histamine that we consume, in this way and thus reduce the symptoms. Today I tell you what foods are linked to their increase and which benefits us most in these cases.

What are the foods that we should avoid if we have high histamine levels?

– Adults and sweeteners: sulphites, glutamate, dyes.

– Fermented and cured: cured cheeses, yogurt, sausages, vinegar.

– canned or smoked fish: tuna, sardines, shellfish.

– Histamine rich vegetables: tomato, eggplant, pepper.

– Histamine liberating fruits: banana, strawberry, citrus.

– Alcohol: wine, beer, cava block the dao.

– Chocolate and cocoa: they can aggravate migraines and urticaria.

What are the most recommended foods if we have high histamine levels?

– Fresh meat and freshly captured fish: avoid processed and canned.

– Low fruits in histamine: apple, pear, melon, grapes.

– Vegetables: zucchini, pumpkin, carrot, cucumber, lettuce.

– Fresh eggs: better cooked or in tortilla.

– Lácteos without fermenting: lactose -free milk or vegetable drinks without additives.

– Healthy fats: extra virgin olive oil and coconut oil.

– Gluten -free cereals: rice, quinoa, millet.

– Soft infusions: chamomile, tila, rooibos.

My recommendation is always that you go to a professional who can help you with a low histamine diet since it is not a type of food, but is a diet that should not be permanent, that is, it has a beginning and an end, trying at first to be more restrictive, to later add higher foods in histamine to see the tolerance you have.

In addition, you must take into account these tips that will help you improve the situation:

– Prioritize fresh food and discard the defendants.

– Do not reheat meals to reduce histamine accumulation.

– Better use cooking techniques such as steam or boiled.

– Choose quality proteins and processed meats and fish.

– It is very useful to carry a food diary to identify possible triggers.

A low histamine diet can provide significant health improvements of the person suffering from histaminosis, so if you have noticed that any of the commented foods feel bad do not hesitate to ask for help from a specialized nutritionist to help you establish an adequate diet. You will notice great changes.

