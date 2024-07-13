the Colombians They are waiting to see the Colombian national team’s match against Argentina in the final of the 2024 Copa América, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, on Sunday, July 15. at 7:00 pm (Colombian time).

According to the criteria of

It’s almost there The time is approaching and if you still don’t know where to go to see it, we bring you some recommendations of places where the match between the team led by Néstor Lorenzo will be broadcast. and that of Lionel Scaloni.

Where to go to see it?

The Movistar Arena will open its doors from 4 pm so that fans who want to go and watch the match at its facilities can do so. Please note that entry will be allowed until until the capacity is exhausted.

On the other hand, the Institute The District Recreation and Sports Center (IDRD) will plan the event in three public parks in Bogotá. The doors of the Simón Bolívar park, with a capacity for 40 thousand people; 93, where 10 thousand people are expected to attend; and Timiza, which can accommodate 3 thousand people, will open at 4 PM with entry for the general public. and under strict security measures.

Note that Simón Bolívar Park will have a specific area for responsible consumption of alcoholic beverages. In the Parks of 93 and Timiza, alcohol consumption will be prohibited and entry will be free. and free for everyone.

Park of the 93 Photo:Juan Pablo Contreras Rios – THE TIME Share

Outdoor areas and bars

The sixth edition of the Vassar Fair, with 466 entrepreneurs from the country who will be present at El Country Park (127th Street Avenue # 11D-90)coincided with the Copa América final.

For this reason, the organizationThe event’s headquarters installed a giant screen so that fans can go with their families to enjoy the match. football.

Vassar Fair Photo:MAURICIO MORENO Share

If you want a plan where you can go to celebrate if Colombia becomes champion, the Zona Rosa, located between streets 80 and 85, can be a good option to later enjoy the nightclubs that are in the area.

Also, You can go to shopping centers like Plaza de las Américas, which has two spaces available to screen the game. One is the café plaza, on the first floor, and the other is the flower plaza, on the third floor.

In addition, the Plaza Imperial Shopping Center has screens installed in different areas.

Also, the center CThe Gran Estación commercial has set up a special space for fans to meet and support the Colombian team. Los Alfiles will be the ideal place to share the excitement of the match. with other followers, in a safe and pleasant environment.