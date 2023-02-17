«In Spain you cannot speak well of an inquisitor; If you do, you’re an outright fascist.” This is confirmed by the historian, essayist and professor María Elvira Roca Barea (El Borge, Málaga, 1966), who with ‘The witches and the inquisitor’ was awarded the Primavera Novel Prize by majority, endowed with one hundred thousand euros and who failed this Friday its twenty-seventh edition.

It is the first novel by the author of ‘Imperiophobia and black legend’, a controversial essay that has exceeded 25 editions. Nor does Roca avoid controversy as a narrator and on this occasion she becomes the devil’s advocate to defend and vindicate a historical figure, the inquisitor Alonso de Salazar y Frías, commissioned by the Holy Office to investigate the most famous witchcraft case in our history. , that of the Navarrese village of Zugarramurdi in 1609.

Roca rescues a character “as real and forgotten as it is relevant” who helps him to collapse what is, in his opinion, another stereotype, the myth of the inquisitor, bloodthirsty, unfair and evil. “Salazar is an admirable man, an extraordinary being who confronts everything and everyone who believed that witchcraft was true, and he does so with the most powerful of human weapons: reason,” says the author. She knows that his thesis will raise eyebrows. “He will have to face some little things, because if you say certain things the snipers come out to eat you and you have to lie down on the ground,” she ironically.

He assures that the archetypal figure of the inquisitor and his criminal legend “is a historical chimera since the time of Schiller and his ‘Don Carlos’.” “We have inquisitors who are like ‘serial killers,’ with bright eyes, who cause a general chiller when they walk into a room but they are all made up,” he says. An archetype that “was transplanted” to ‘The name of the rose’ with historical inaccuracy. «The belief in witchcraft is a strict thing of modernity. It is not something medieval, it begins in the fifteenth century and therefore the events that Umberto Eco narrates do not correspond to his time », he argues.

The idea of ​​the novel had been hammering in his head ever since he heard Julio Caro Baroja, an authority on the historical investigation of witchcraft, say in an interview that “perhaps the Zugarramurdi case was not what it seemed.” a phenomenon of collective hysteria and wherever it occurs it always has the same patterns, be it in Zugarramurdi or in Salem almost a century later. Unfortunately, it took the lives of thousands of people, “he says. «In the case of Zugarramurdi -says the writer- we must not forget the rivalry between France and Spain for control of Navarra.

«What seemed like a punctual and unimportant episode in Zugarramurdi will gradually acquire unusual virulence. Under these circumstances, the Inquisitor General Bernardo de Sandoval sent Alonso de Salazar to Logroño within the Holy Office. It is not just about evil eye witchcraft, night flights or carnal dealings with Lucifer: there are those who confess to heinous murders and the systematic use of children as acolytes of the Big Bastard”, advance the editors of a novel that will hit bookstores on the 22nd of March. «It takes us on an exciting journey through the ins and outs of witchcraft in the 17th century as when religious wars, political conflicts and other circumstances led to a massive witch hunt in Europe.

“I hope that the novel complies with Horacio’s rule ‘prodesse et delectare’, that is, that it teaches and delights the reader,” says Roca, a graduate in Classical Philology and Hispanic Philology and a doctor in Medieval Literature. She taught Latin and Greek, Spanish Literature, and Latin and Greek Hispanic World History at various American and European universities. The author of numerous articles in specialized magazines and newspapers, she has spent most of her professional life educating adolescents in public education as a high school teacher.

The jury that awarded Roca was chaired by Carmen Riera and made up of Antonio Soler, Gervasio Posadas as well as Fernando Rodríguez Lafuente, and David Cebrián.

The publishing house Espasa and Ámbito Cultural of El Corte Inglés announce the Primavera Award, which this year received 1,335 originals. Spain, with 661 novels, heads the list of participants, followed by Argentina and Mexico, with 210 and 90 originals.