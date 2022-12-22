Home page World

A piece of wire on the car door should set off alarm bells for owners. According to an expert, there is a perfidious scam behind it by criminals.

Raleigh – You don’t need a crowbar to break into a car. According to one Security experts give car thieves an app for a Tesla model and the right time. What a woman noticed in the middle of the day in a busy North Carolina mall parking lot had a far more pernicious motive than a mere car theft. At first it all started quite harmlessly and inconspicuously when TikTok user Shannon discovered something on the door handle of a parked Honda in the said parking lot, as summarized by BW24.

As Shannon documented in a short clip on her ice.lemon.water channel, it was a braided piece of wire attached to the Honda’s door handle. Shannon spotted a similar construct on another parked car. “We found a second piece, we’re getting out of here,” the clip says. Another user on the platform confirmed that this reaction was not exaggerated, but correct.

Woman discovers wire on several car doors – “What the hell? Is this a joke?”

When you discover a braided piece of wire on the door handle of a car, you probably don’t think of a perfidious scam at first glance. “What the hell? Is this a joke?” Shannon wrote in the short clip of her discovery. “Somebody shouldn’t be kidnapped.” What he says was only meant as a joke, however, has a very dark core of truth. As Tiktok user Reece explained in his own video, the dubious wire trick is actually often used by kidnappers or even human traffickers.

Specifically, the scam is that the potential victims dealt with the braided wire for some time to get it off the car door. According to Reece, this gives the kidnappers enough time to subdue them. “The best thing you can do in this situation is go back to wherever you came from, where most people are,” he advises in his video. “And grab someone to escort you to the car. At best, even several people.” According to the British Tiktok user, such a scam also occurs in Great Britain, but particularly often in the USA.

Users on Tiktok shocked by perfidious wire mesh: “Never dare go out on the street again”

As Reece explains further in his video, there are also certain variations of the perfidious scam. For example, you should listen carefully when rubbish or plastic bottles have been placed on the car. According to the Tiktok user, the second of the distraction to remove the garbage from the car is enough for the criminals to strike. Regarding Shannon’s discovery, many users on the platform expressed shock. “I never dare go out on the street again,” wrote one user. “I got really scared,” agrees another.

In the top comment on Shannon’s clip on her “ice.lemon.water” channel, the perfidious scam and Reece’s explanation are confirmed. “The wire mesh is difficult to untie, so it will take a minute,” wrote the user. “While you are about to untie the braid, you are kidnapped.” Another user wrote that he was not sure if this explanation was correct. “All I know is if someone puts something on your car, be alert and keep an eye on your surroundings.” Another Tiktok user showed how to get water out of the car door, but users questioned the technique.