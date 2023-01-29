A fisherman posted a photo on social media and quickly went around the world: “Get away immediately, it could be dangerous”

There photo it went viral on social media, something incredible that you don’t see every day. To spread it, was the fisherman Mark Watkins. At first he thought it was a fallen balloon, but then he realized the sad truth.

Upon a closer and closer look, he realized it was there Bloated carcass of a humpback whale: “It was amazing, the smell not so much.”

The explanation of the fisherman who spread the viral photo

The same process that is used to explode the carcasses of a whale had happened. THE gases accumulate inside the stomach, which begins to swell, until it explodes, as the body decomposes.

“The skin layer prevents gases from escaping, it becomes a huge balloon. Disposal of the whales is not an easy process and, in these cases, they will sink before they can reach shore, finding their grave in the water and becoming food for the creatures of the deep.”

The fisherman who posted the photo that went viral then explained that what happened to the large animal will forever remain a mystery. By sharing the photo, he wanted alert people who may find themselves in a situation like yours. At the sight of that huge balloon, one must get away immediatelybefore it explodes.

The case of 2004 in Taiwan

One of the best known cases of aspontaneous explosionoccurred in 2004 in Taiwanduring the transport of the animal for the autopsy. Only later, it was discovered that the huge sperm whale he had been rammed by a large ship and died of the resulting spinal damage.

A crowd of locals had gathered to watch the sperm whale move, and just as the truck drove through downtown Tainan, the unthinkable happened. The remains of the animal have reached shops, cars and even people. Fortunately, without causing any injuries. An episode that is not pleasant to imagine and whoever witnessed it will never forget that terrible smell.